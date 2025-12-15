Orioles called finalist for top free agent pitcher

Baltimore Orioles fans have got to be feeling great about what their front office has done during this current MLB offseason.

President of baseball operations Mike Elias' first move was trading former top prospect pitcher Grayson Rodriguez in exchange for former Los Angeles Angels slugger Taylor Ward. Soon after this trade was made, it came out that the Angels didn't request a physical exam for Rodriguez (who has notoriously struggled with staying healthy), which convinced the baseball community that the Orioles won this trade.

That was just the start for Baltimore. They have since signed Ryan Helsley to be their club's closer while Felix Bautista remains out with an injury, and they made their biggest splash by signing longtime New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso to a five-year, $155 million deal earlier this week. This trade solidified the Orioles' offense as among the most formidable in all of baseball in 2026.

But Baltimore isn't done there. The front office has made it crystal clear that they intend to sign a frontline starting pitcher this winter. And almost every one of the top options is still available.

Orioles Among One of Three Finalists for Michael King

One free agent starting pitcher that the Orioles have been linked to numerous times this offseason is Michael King, who is coming off a 2025 campaign with the San Diego Padres, where he went 5-3 with a 3.44 ERA in 15 starts (he missed about half of the season with a right shoulder injury).

Despite the injury, King is still one of the most desired free agents available this winter. According to a December 14 article from Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe asserted that King has narrowed his choice of potential teams to three: the New York Yankees, the Boston Red Sox, and the Orioles.

Michael King is already familiar with the AL East, as he spent the first five seasons of his MLB career with the Yankees before being part of the trade that brought Juan Soto to New York from San Diego in December of 2023.

King would be a perfect complement to southpaw Trevor Rogers, and Elias managing to sign him would be the perfect way to conclude what has already been an awesome offseason. And even if King signs with one of those other two teams, fans can expect the Orioles to pivot and pursue one of the other top arms available.

