Orioles called a surprise team to watch at winter meetings, per insider

The Baltimore Orioles have already been active this offseason, but as MLB’s winter meetings begin Monday in Orlando, more big moves could be on the way.

In an article published by ESPN on Friday, insiders Jeff Passan and Buster Olney weighed in on who will be the surprise team to watch at this year’s winter meetings. While Olney listed three small-market clubs, Passan singled out the Orioles as a team that could make a splash.

“After getting Helsley in free agency and Taylor Ward in a trade, the Orioles are looking to land a big player,” Passan wrote. “And though the priority is pitching, they're not against targeting a hitter, either.”

The Orioles already landed their fill-in closer by signing Ryan Helsley and brought back Andrew Kittredge, who could reclaim a setup role. Though they still have room to add in the bullpen, the biggest need lies in a starting rotation that saw Grayson Rodriguez depart in the Ward trade.

Baltimore’s major league rotation currently consists of Kyle Bradish, Trevor Rogers, Dean Kremer, Tyler Wells, and Cade Povich. They also have right-hander Brandon Young for depth and three top pitching prospects with Triple-A experience — Trey Gibson (No. 12), Nestor German (No. 14), and Levi Wells (No. 22). Zach Eflin and Tomoyuki Sugano are free agents.

The starting pitching market has already begun to move, as Dylan Cease signed a seven-year, $210 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays. Framber Valdez, Michael King, Ranger Suárez, and Tatsuya Imai are the top frontline arms remaining in free agency, while Freddy Peralta and Joe Ryan headline the list of rumored trade candidates.

Orioles president of baseball operations Mike Elias has not signed a starter to a multiyear deal since he was hired in November 2018. He has stated multiple times that the club is seeking a frontline arm to join Bradish and Rogers at the top of the rotation, so unless they make a trade, that trend would have to change.

Even after acquiring slugging corner outfielder Taylor Ward, the Orioles could also use another premium bat to jump-start an offense that ranked 24th in runs scored this past season. Kyle Tucker is the consensus No. 1 free agent available, but Baltimore is already crowded with corner outfielders, making Cody Bellinger — who can play center — the more natural fit.

The Orioles have also been linked to sluggers Kyle Schwarber and Pete Alonso at various points this winter. Either player would add elite power to Baltimore’s lineup, though there is a logjam in the DH spot, where catchers Samuel Basallo and Adley Rutschman are expected to see ample time in addition to Tyler O’Neill.

