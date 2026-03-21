Orioles Dealing With Another Injury to Prized Outfielder

Another day, another injury.

The Baltimore Orioles are dealing with a second outfielder injury in as many days, this time involving Heston Kjerstad. The former prized prospect has right hamstring tightness and will undergo imaging when the team returns to Baltimore.

The news comes after outfielder Dylan Beavers was scratched from Friday’s lineup with right knee soreness. Both outfielders are key pieces for Baltimore this season and factor into the team’s outfield plans.

But with both dealing with injuries, the Orioles may need to rely on their depth earlier than anticipated.

Heston Kjerstad is dealing with right hamstring tightness and will get imaging done when the Orioles get to Baltimore, manager Craig Albernaz said — Jake Rill (@JakeDRill) March 21, 2026

Orioles Outfield Depth

The Orioles’ starting outfield remains intact, with Taylor Ward in left, Colton Cowser in center, and Tyler O’Neill in right. However, with O’Neill and Cowser dealing with injuries in recent years, the team focused on adding outfield depth.

Beavers and Kjerstad are the internal options meant to provide support and complement Ward and O’Neill as left-handed bats. The team then added two outside options, signing Leody Taveras and Jhonkensy Noel.

Taveras was Mike Elias’ first move this offseason to help shore up center field defense as Colton Cowser takes over the position. Cowser has limited experience in center, with just 102 games played.

Noel, better known as "Big Christmas", was a minor league signing whose offense is his calling card. The 24-year-old is hitting .400 with two home runs in 20 at-bats this spring.

Before the injuries, the Orioles expected to break camp with Ward, Cowser, and O’Neill, plus two of Beavers, Kjerstad, Taveras, and Noel. Beavers and Taveras remain the most likely choices. Kjerstad and Noel both have minor league options.

Beavers’ injury does not appear serious, as manager Craig Albernaz called the move ‘precautionary.’ The top prospect will likely platoon with O’Neill based on matchups.

Taveras’ defense should guarantee him a spot as the team’s fifth outfielder. He will serve as the Orioles’ late-game defensive replacement and a reliable depth option.

As for Kjerstad, the former No. 2 overall pick in 2020, the team has waited a long time for him to break out. Now he will have to prove himself in the minors again. His injury also appears more serious and could require time on the injured list to start the season.

But as the Orioles have learned this camp with the injuries they’ve had, every player will be vital at some point this season.

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