Baltimore Orioles Extend Losing Streak to Three in Loss to Athletics

The Baltimore Orioles extended their losing streak to three games in a 6-2 loss to the Athletics on Saturday.

Baltimore’s woes continued — namely in the hitting department with nine hits, but going 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

Athletics starting pitcher Aaron Civale pitched 5.0 innings, giving up no runs on six hits, while walking three batters and striking out six.

However, there were some signs of life.

Orioles manager Craig Albernaz opted to send in outfielder Colton Cowser to pinch hit for third baseman Coby Mayo with two outs in the third. Mayo went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts to that point. Center fielder Leody Taveras singling and right fielder Dylan Beavers ripping a double to put runners in scoring position. The table was set and Cowser delivered with a two-out, two-run double.

Pitching was a negative factor for the Orioles with Shane Baz giving up five runs (five earned) in 4.2 innings pitched, striking out five batters, walking five and giving up a three-run home run to A’s designated hitter Brent Rooker in the top of the third.

Baz, who was given a five-year, $68 million extension prior to the season, is now 1-4 through eight games, pitching to a 5.48 earned-run average in 44.1 innings. He has yet to have a quality start in an Orioles uniform, despite allowing just one run in two separate starts — going 5.2 innings both times.

The Athletics got on the board early following first baseman Nick Kurtz’s double to left field and a single from catcher Shea Langeliers to score the aforementioned base runner in the top of the first. Then, Rooker’s three-run homer came in the third. Colby Thomas’ single put the cherry on top for the A’s in the top of the ninth to score Rooker for a 6-2 lead.

It was a totally different feeling for the A’s at the plate, going 11-for-37 (.297) at the plate. Rooker went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk, three runs batted in and a run scored. Langeliers notched two hits in three at-bats, a walk and two RBI, raising his batting average to a piping hot .340 on the year. The A’s are leading the American League West at 21-18.

The Orioles are 17-23 and firmly in last place of the American League East. Baltimore sits 9.5 games behind the division-leading New York Yankees (26-13).

Baltimore will host the Athletics in the third and final game of the series on Sunday at 1:35 p.m.