Orioles Key Reliever to Begin Rehab Assignment

Keegan Akin is not the only injured Baltimore Orioles reliever trending in the right direction.

Before Monday’s game, the club announced right-hander Andrew Kittredge is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Wednesday in Norfolk. The veteran setup man has 30 days to ramp up but may not need that long to rejoin the team.

Orioles reliever Andrew Kittredge is scheduled to begin his rehab assignment Wednesday in Norfolk, the club said.



Kittredge has a max of 30 days to ramp back up, but it might not take that long. — Jacob Calvin Meyer (@jcalvinmeyer) March 30, 2026

Kittredge, 36, developed inflammation in his throwing shoulder after making his lone Grapefruit League appearance on Feb. 25. He threw multiple bullpen sessions late in spring training but was not yet ready for game action, causing him to open the regular season on the 15-day injured list.

During the offseason, Kittredge was one of two key pieces brought in to help fortify the back end of Baltimore’s bullpen. The former All-Star was reacquired from the Chicago Cubs just weeks before the Ryan Helsley signing, returning for his second stint with the Orioles.

Across 31 appearances for the Orioles last season, Kittredge posted a 3.45 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP with 32 strikeouts in 31.1 innings. He made 23 appearances for Chicago after being dealt at July's trade deadline, recording a 3.32 ERA with 32 strikeouts and five saves over 21.2 innings.

Kittredge’s advanced metrics were especially strong in 2025. For one, his 41.6% chase rate was the best of any pitcher in baseball. He also placed in the 92nd percentile for both strikeout rate (30.8%) and walk rate (5.3%), according to Statcast, and his 49.6% groundball rate was well above average.

Andrew Kittredge tosses an immaculate inning for the @Cubs! pic.twitter.com/dkZXAHSz3u — MLB (@MLB) August 6, 2025

In his only outing of the spring, Kittredge allowed three runs (two earned) while recording just one out on 23 pitches. His sinker averaged 3.4 mph slower than it did last season, and according to manager Craig Albernaz, that was the day the shoulder inflammation surfaced.

Kittredge told the Baltimore Banner’s Andy Kostka earlier this month that he believes he will miss just the minimum 15 days. Since his IL stint is retroactive to March 22, the earliest he could return is April 6.

Once fully ramped up, Kittredge figures to serve as the primary setup man for Helsley. Akin’s return may not be far behind, as he is playing catch, running and feeling better than when he sustained his groin injury late in camp. As of Sunday, the high-leverage lefty was a couple of days away from determining the next steps in his progression.

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