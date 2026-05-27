Rays vs. Orioles Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, May 27

The Tampa Bay Rays have lost three straight games, including back-to-back games to the Baltimore Orioles, but they still hold a 2.5 game lead in the AL East.

They'll try to avoid the three-game sweep on Wednesday when they face the Orioles for their series finale.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this AL East duel.

Rays vs. Orioles Odds, Run Line, and Toal

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run Line

Rays -1.5 (+146)

Orioles +1.5 (-178)

Moneyline

Rays -112

Orioles -104

Total

OVER 9 (-110)

UNDER 9 (-110)

Rays vs. Orioles Probable Pitchers

Tampa Bay: Steven Matz, LHP (4-1, 3.70 ERA)

Baltimore: Trey Gibson, RHP (0-0, 5.40 ERA)

Rays vs. Orioles How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, May 27

Time: 6:35 p.m. ET

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

How to Watch (TV): FS1, MASN, Rays.TV

Rays record: 34-18

Orioles record: 25-30

Rays vs. Orioles Best MLB Prop Bet

Steven Matz OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (+104)

The Orioles have struggled in the strikeout department against lefties this season. They have a strikeout rate of 25.2% against left-handed pitchers, which is the sixth-highest mark against lefties amongst all teams in the Majors. They'll face a lefty in Steven Matz tonight, who has a strikeout rate of 7.2 Ks per nine innings this season. He also reached five strikeouts against the Orioles lineup earlier this month.

Rays vs. Orioles Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, I made the case for a bet on the Rays in this AL East duel:

The Rays are 34-18 and continue to only get better. They're well ahead of the Orioles in terms of wrRC+ over the past 30 days at 101, compared to the O's at 93. Steven Matz gets the start for the Rays tonight, and he has been impressive so far this season, sporting a 3.70 ERA and a 1.113 WHIP across his first eight starts.

I'm surprised we can get the Rays at -112 to beat the 25-30 Orioles.

Pick: Rays -112 via FanDuel

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