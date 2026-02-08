Orioles' Pitcher Loses Arbitration Battle

The Baltimore Orioles have won their arbitration case over this high-leverage reliever.

It was reported late Saturday night that left-handed relief pitcher Keegan Akin lost his arbitration case to the Orioles and will earn $2.975 million this season rather than the $3.375 million he initially filed.

Keegan Akin lost his arbitration hearing against the Orioles, per source. Akin will earn $2.975 million in 2026; he had filed at $3.375 million. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) February 8, 2026

This news comes less than a week after starting pitcher Kyle Bradish won his case over the Orioles, with the right-hander slated to earn $3.355 million this season. Before Bradish and Akin's arbitration hearings were settled, Baltimore reached agreements with the other nine players eligible for salary arbitration before the January 8 deadline.

As for Akin, the lefty reliever has spent the first six seasons of his career with the Orioles and is coming off one of his better seasons as a big leaguer in 2025. In 64 games, the 30-year-old posted a 5-4 record with a 3.41 ERA, 59 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.37 across 63.1 innings pitched; Akin also converted eight out of 14 save chances.

It was the second straight season that Akin appeared in 60 games or more, which was an encouraging sign after the prior two seasons for the lefty reliever were marred by injuries and inconsistency.

Since making his major league debut during the 2020 season, Akin has logged a 16-22 record with a 4.48 ERA, 377 punchouts, 11 saves and a 1.30 WHIP in 368 career innings. He can become a free agent for the first time in his career after this season.

As already mentioned, Baltimore reached agreements with nine of the 11 players eligible for arbitration over the offseason; Bradish and Akin are the only ones with whom the O's failed to reach an agreement. Among some of the most notable players the team already signed consist of shortstop Gunnar Henderson, catcher Adley Rutschman and newly acquired outfielder Taylor Ward.

Despite losing his arbitration case, Akin is still expected to be a pivotal piece for the Orioles bullpen this season, which is slated to have a new look to it. Primary closer Félix Bautista is expected to miss most (if not all) of 2026 after undergoing surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff and torn labrum in his right shoulder.

As things currently stand, the O's bullpen options consist of Akin, Yennier Cano, Cionel Perez, and Andrew Kittredge as their expected setup man behind Ryan Helsey, whom the Orioles signed to be their new closer in Bautista's absence.

