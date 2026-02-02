Pete Alonso's Message to Jackson Holliday After Signing With Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles made one of the biggest moves their franchise had seen in years when they signed Pete Alonso to a five-year, $155 million contract in December.

It was a signal that the club was finally ready to be more aggressive and taken seriously as they aim to return to the World Series for the first time since 1983. Adding Alonso alongside Taylor Ward to a lineup full of rising stars could make it one of the most dangerous lineups in the league.

Alonso is one of the most prolific power hitters in baseball, ranking third in home runs with 264 since his debut in 2019. He’s expected to man first base for years to come, with Jackson Holliday likely joining him on the right side of the infield. And after signing his lucrative contract, Alonso wasted no time reaching out to his new teammate.

What Pete Alonso told Jackson Holliday after he signed

“Get ready for the storm and the war, it’s gonna be glorious” - Pete Alonso in one of his first texts to Jackson Holliday after signing with the Orioles.



Safe to say Jackson is excited to have the Polar Bear leading them into the storm this season.

In a recent appearance on The Exit 52 podcast, Holliday joined as a guest with Spring Training just around the corner. He was asked about his thoughts on the Orioles signing of Alonso and what his impressions of him were.

"He sent me a really awesome message, something like, ‘Get ready for the storm and the war, it’s gonna be glorious,’" Holliday said.

Alonso’s emphatic message comes as no surprise. He has long been known for his whimsical sense of humor from his time with the New York Mets.

Holliday clearly enjoyed every minute of his conversation with Alonso and the prospect of him joining Baltimore, saying, “This is awesome that we’re bringing a guy like this to our clubhouse and the energy that he has… I’m excited to see what he’s gonna bring to the clubhouse.”

New Orioles manager Craig Albernaz will have plenty of options for how he wants to configure his lineup, but Alonso is expected to slot into the third spot or cleanup role, with Holliday possibly leading off on some days as he did last season. The new dynamic and culture that Mike Elias is building to revitalize their fanbase already looks to be off to a strong start.

However, Elias still has decisions to make before Spring Training, particularly with the starting rotation, as the team is reportedly still involved in talks with Framber Valdez and Zac Gallen. They’ve already added Shane Baz in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays and re-signed Zach Eflin to a one-year deal.

If Baltimore were to land one of Valdez or Gallen, it would cap off arguably the best offseason in all of baseball, with Alonso at the center of it.

