Orioles Place Reliever on IL, Call Up Lefty Starter

The Baltimore Orioles are dealing with another injury in their bullpen.

Before Sunday afternoon’s series finale in Pittsburgh, the Orioles announced they placed right-handed reliever Yaramil Hiraldo on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation. In a corresponding move, left-hander Cade Povich was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk.

We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/PLSvqIkhxk — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) April 5, 2026

Hiraldo, 30, made Baltimore’s Opening Day roster after recording seven strikeouts and allowing three runs across seven Grapefruit League innings. He made three appearances in the club’s first five games, surrendering four runs on three hits — including two home runs — with four walks and two strikeouts in 1.2 innings.

All of the damage against Hiraldo came in his last two outings. He struck out the only batter he faced March 28, putting him away with three consecutive sliders. His last appearance came March 31, when he allowed three runs in one inning against the Texas Rangers.

Orioles RHP Yaramil Hiraldo's 2026 debut: 3 pitches, 3 sliders, 3 strikes, 3 whiffs vs. Twins' Byron Buxton. pic.twitter.com/e0fXI3GAVy — Jake Rill (@JakeDRill) March 28, 2026

Baltimore opened the regular season without Félix Bautista, Andrew Kittredge and Keegan Akin, three of its top high-leverage relievers. The club called up Albert Suárez on Wednesday for bullpen help after Zach Eflin landed on the injured list, but with Eflin’s turn in the rotation looming Monday, a fifth starter was needed.

The next man up in Baltimore’s rotation picture is Dean Kremer, who was surprisingly sent down to the minors at the end of spring training. However, because the right-hander started for Norfolk on Friday, he would not be sufficiently rested to pitch Monday or Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox.

Povich, who turns 26 next week, had already joined the club in Pittsburgh on Saturday as a member of the medical taxi squad. The left-hander made 20 starts and two relief appearances for Baltimore last season, posting a 5.21 ERA and 1.50 WHIP with 118 strikeouts in 112.1 innings.

With new additions crowding the Orioles’ rotation, Povich was optioned toward the end of spring training. He made one start with Norfolk, allowing five runs on six hits with eight strikeouts in five innings.

Cade Povich had 8 strikeouts in his season debut tonight! pic.twitter.com/xw3qyn7qFP — Norfolk Tides (@NorfolkTides) April 1, 2026

It is possible Kremer rejoins the rotation for the next turn and beyond, depending on the severity of Eflin’s elbow injury. However, due to MLB rules, the earliest the Orioles could recall him for a healthy player is April 9.

Pitchers optioned at the end of spring training cannot be recalled until 15 days after the start of the regular season. The only exception is if the player is replacing an injured pitcher, as Povich is for Hiraldo.

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