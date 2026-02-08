Orioles Predicted to Sign 3-Time Cy Young Winner

Despite all the great moves the Baltimore Orioles have made in free agency this offseason, there's still a belief among some that the team is still one move away from being true World Series contenders.

Orioles President of Baseball Operations Mike Elias made it clear at the beginning of the offseason that he intends to add a frontline starter to his pitching staff. He hasn't been able to accomplish this yet. And with the free agency and trade options waning, there is a lot of intrigue around what direction Elias might take if he still intends to add another arm to his starting staff.

At this point, Elias will likely have to take a risk on upside if he's to sign somebody who can act as an ace-caliber starter to pair with Trevor Rogers. This could either mean a middle-tier arm who has potential to develop or someone who has already been an elite starter in the past, and could potentially reclaim that form.

President of Baseball Operations Mike Elias. | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Expert Predicts Orioles Will Sign Justin Verlander in Free Agency

When it comes to the latter, there are two obvious names: Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander, who have a combined six Cy Young Awards between them.

Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer predicted that the Orioles would land one of these two in a February 6 article.

"Justin Verlander ran out of things to prove a long time ago, so he's just going for love of the game at this point. And yeah, it helps that he can still pitch. The 2022 season resembles his last act as an ace, but he fully shrugged off the 'washed' accusations with a 2.60 ERA in the second half of last season. He helped himself by becoming less fastball-reliant and by developing a sweeper," Rymer wrote.

"The best place for Verlander is with a contender that can offer him a No. 3 rotation spot, plus a chance to impart some wisdom on up-and-coming young hurlers. Especially after Framber Valdez chose Detroit, there's one team that stands out as being way too obvious for Verlander," he added before listing the Orioles as Verlander's predicted final landing spot.

Justin Verlander made 29 starts last year, pitching to a 3.85 ERA 👏@JesseRogersESPN thinks the future Hall of Famer will make an impact again in 2026. pic.twitter.com/h7fo10EbN0 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) February 7, 2026

Baltimore likely wouldn't have to pay much for Verlander, given where he is in his career right now. And if he were to flash his vintage form even only down the stretch or in the postseason, he could be the missing piece the Orioles' roster needs.

