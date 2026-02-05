Orioles Still Engaged With Top Free Agent Starter

On February 4, news broke that former Houston Astros ace Framber Valdez agreed to a three-year, $115 million deal with the Detroit Tigers in free agency. The deal includes a player option after the second season.

This was not what Baltimore Orioles fans were hoping to hear. Valdez had long been linked to Baltimore, and the sentiment throughout the winter was that the Orioles were among the most likely teams to sign him.

There's a strong case to be made that despite all the great moves President of Baseball Operations Mike Elias and the rest of the Orioles' front office have made to this point in the offseason, they're still one frontline starter away from being seen as true World Series contenders. And bringing Valdez on board would have been the perfect way to address that.

The good news for Baltimore is that there are still options available to improve its rotation. The most obvious is Zac Gallen, who is the best starting pitcher still unsigned in free agency.

Insider Asserts Orioles in Discussion With Zac Gallen

It appears that Baltimore has turned its attention toward bringing Gallen on board, which Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Banner conveyed with a February 4 X post that read, "The Orioles, of course, have been after a starting pitcher addition. Over the last few days, it seemed less likely Framber Valdez was that starter. Other options on the open market include Zac Gallen, with whom the Orioles have been engaged, sources said".

Gallen is coming off a relatively disappointing 2025 campaign with the Arizona Diamondbacks, where he went 13-15 with a 4.83 ERA and 175 strikeouts in 192 innings pitched. While this isn't necessarily a bad year, it was the worst season-long ERA Gallen has ever amassed in his big league career, which did not come at a good time, given his free agency.

Still, Gallen is among the most durable pitchers in baseball and appears poised for a bounce-back campaign in 2026. He has proven himself in the postseason and could be the workhorse that Baltimore needs to pair with Trevor Rogers (who has durability concerns) at the top of their rotation.

Ultimately, the Orioles don't necessarily need to add another pitcher before the 2026 season begins. But given the current state of their roster, signing Gallen could be the missing piece they need to become true World Series contenders.

