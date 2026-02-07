ESPN Insider Assesses Orioles' Next Move After Missing on Framber Valdez

Former Houston Astros southpaw ace Framber Valdez signed a three-year, $115 million contract with the Detroit Tigers in free agency this week. This didn't seem to be good news for the Baltimore Orioles, who were seen as among the most likely suitors for Valdez throughout this offseason.

Baltimore President of Baseball Operations Mike Elias made it very clear earlier in the winter that adding a frontline starting pitcher was one of his team's biggest priorities before the 2026 season. And while he has done a fantastic job addressing all of the other deficiencies on his roster (such as power in the middle of their lineup and having a solid closer) over the past couple of months, Elias has come up short in terms of securing this star pitcher.

The Orioles were reportedly in on Valdez until the very end, when he decided to take his talents to Detroit. And now Baltimore must find a way to pivot and either sign or trade for another elite starting pitcher if they're to accomplish that goal before Opening Day 2026.

Insiders Speak on Where Orioles Might Pivot After Framber Valdez Pursuit Doesn't Bear Fruit

ESPN insider Jesse Rogers was on a February 6 segment on MLB Network where they discussed the Orioles' next move in the wake of Valdez's deal with Detroit.

"Detroit swooped in at the end and grabbed [Valdez], and Baltimore finished second," Rogers said, per an X post from MLB Network. "When you're willing to spend over $100 million, or around $100 million, this late in the offseason, that perks my ears up a little bit. Like, okay, this [Orioles] team is still looking, right?

"We assume they'll take that money and invest it in other starting pitchers. They certainly could use one... There's no doubt that the Orioles could use another arm. Could they pivot to Zac Gallen and lure him from the West Coast? That would be my choice if I'm the Baltimore Orioles. The other options are October stalwarts Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander, still out there," Rogers added.

He later continued, "I do think Scherzer or Verlander, used the right way, like Toronto did... they could be helpful. So I don't know exactly where [the Orioles] go, but they've got to take that money and use it on a pitcher."

Rogers also noted that the Orioles might have just really liked Valdez and don't want to spend on another guy, but that he believes they need one more compelling arm. And most fans would agree with him.

