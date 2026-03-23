Orioles' Roster Hopeful Suffers Tough Injury Blow

With Opening Day just three days away, this roster hopeful for the Baltimore Orioles will miss the start of the season.

Orioles manager Craig Albernaz announced on Monday that utility infielder Luis Vázquez suffered a broken right thumb and will miss the start of the season. Vázquez was hit by a pitch on his right hand during Baltimore's exhibition game against the Washington Nationals at Camden Yards on Sunday.

In eight Grapefruit League games this spring for the Orioles, Vázquez went 4-for-19 (.211) at the plate with three RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base.

This is a tough outcome for Luis Vázquez, the utility infielder, who was in the conversation for a bench infield spot on opening day.



The last spot is down to Jeremiah Jackson, Weston Wilson and Bryan Ramos, presumably https://t.co/yZyk9Aj8Oz — Andy Kostka (@afkostka) March 23, 2026

This is a brutal blow for the O's infielder as he was in the conversation to make the Opening Day roster on Thursday when the Orioles take on the Minnesota Twins. Fellow infielders Jackson Holliday (hamate) and Jordan Westburg (UCL tear) are also slated to begin this season on the injured list, which further exacerbates the loss of Vázquez.

The Orioles acquired Vázquez from the Chicago Cubs in January 2025 in exchange for cash considerations. Despite being designated for assignment just days later after the O's signed outfielder Ramón Laureano, the 26-year-old cleared waivers and was sent outright to the Triple-A Norfolk Tides. In 37 games in Triple-A last season, he batted .280/.345/.447 with five home runs, 20 RBI, and three stolen bases.

Vázquez eventually made his major league debut when Baltimore added him to their active roster on June 10. While Vázquez's first stint in the big leagues saw him hit his first career home run on August 24 against the Houston Astros, he slashed just .160/.208/.240 with that lone home run, three RBI, and two stolen bases in 33 games.

The O's designated Vázquez for assignment after the 2025 season on November 18. He once again cleared waivers and was sent outright to Triple-A six days later.

Who will make the final roster spot for the Orioles?

Mar 18, 2026; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jeremiah Jackson (82) is congratulated after he hit a home run during the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

With Vázquez now no longer an option for the Orioles' final Opening Day roster spot, potential names to look out for are Jeremiah Jackson, Weston Wilson and Bryan Ramos.

Jackson made his major league debut with the Orioles last year and was very productive, batting .276/.328/.447 with five home runs, 21 RBI and an OPS of .775 in 48 games.

Wilson and Ramos, however, are new faces in the O's organization. Wilson was claimed off waivers on January 22 after being DFA'd by the Philadelphia Phillies, while Ramos was acquired from the Chicago White Sox for cash considerations on February 1. Despite being DFA'd just days later and claimed off waivers by the St. Louis Cardinals, the O's reclaimed Ramos on February 20 when St. Louis let him go.

With Jackson's familiarity with the Orioles as well as his impressive first stint in the majors last season, it would not be a surprise if he makes the Opening Day roster as the final roster piece.

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