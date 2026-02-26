Orioles’ Samuel Basallo Suffers Injury in Spring Game

Injuries continue to pile up for the Baltimore Orioles early in spring training.

During Thursday afternoon’s spring game against the Detroit Tigers, Orioles top prospect Samuel Basallo exited in the top of the third inning after suffering an injury on a play at the plate. He made a lunging dive to tag out baserunner Matt Vierling at the end of a 9-4-2 relay. After completing the tag, he remained on the ground in visible pain.

O's top prospect Samuel Basallo left today's Spring Training game when he sustained an apparent injury to his midsection.



More details: https://t.co/ytvzi8QNL7 pic.twitter.com/W2DCKXidME — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) February 26, 2026

Roughly 30 minutes after walking to the clubhouse with head athletic trainer Scott Barringer, the Orioles termed Basallo’s ailment as right side abdominal discomfort. Manager Craig Albernaz said after the game that Basallo could have stayed in, but he elected to pull him in a “precautionary” move because it is Feb. 26. He added that he does not believe Basallo will undergo any testing.

Orioles manager Craig Albernaz said it was his decision to remove Samuel Basallo (right side abdominal discomfort) and called it “precautionary.”



Albernaz said Basallo could have stayed in game, but it’s Feb. 26.



Albernaz doesn’t believe Basallo will undergo any testing. — Jake Rill (@JakeDRill) February 26, 2026

Basallo, 21, is MLB Pipeline’s No. 8 overall prospect and is widely considered one of the frontrunners for the American League Rookie of the Year award in 2026. The lefty-hitting slugger posted a .966 OPS across 76 Triple-A games last season before reaching the big leagues in mid-August. Less than a week after his call-up, he agreed to an eight-year, $67 million extension — the largest pre-arbitration deal for a catcher in MLB history.

In 31 games with Baltimore, Basallo hit .165/.229/.330 (.559 OPS) with four home runs and 15 RBIs. He was initially expected to split time between catcher, first base and designated hitter, but wound up getting the bulk of his work behind the plate as Adley Rutschman missed time with an oblique injury.

Basallo 🤝 Flag Court pic.twitter.com/gxWByZzJOT — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) September 21, 2025

While Rutschman remains Baltimore’s No. 1 catcher, Basallo should be a lineup regular this season as long as he is healthy enough to play. He is expected to make plenty of starts at DH and could even earn sporadic opportunities at first base when he is not behind the plate.

The Orioles are already set to open the regular season without two of their projected starting infielders. Jackson Holliday is currently targeting a mid-April return from a right hamate bone fracture, while Jordan Westburg will be out through at least the end of April with a partially torn UCL in his right elbow.

If Basallo suffers any setbacks, Baltimore could turn to Tyler O’Neill and Ryan Mountcastle for at-bats in the DH spot. The club currently has just two catchers on the 40-man roster, meaning one would need to be added to provide a backup behind Rutschman in this scenario. Sam Huff and Maverick Handley are among the minor league depth options in camp.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.