Adley Rutschman Reveals Off-Field Jackson Holliday Roasting Strategy

Given that the Baltimore Orioles are loaded with young and talented stars, there's a lot of interest in how these players interact with each other off the field.

There has never been anything to suggest potential chemistry issues between these players, which primarily include Gunnar Henderson, Adley Rutschman, and Jackson Holliday (the latter two of whom were the No. 1 pick in their respective MLB Drafts). However, whenever a team underperforms relative to their talent, there are always chemistry questions that arise.

Baltimore Orioles first baseman Pete Alonso (25) greets shortstop Gunnar Henderson | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Adley Rutschman Shares Hilarious Story About Teasing Jackson Holliday

However, a story that Rutschman shared during a March 11 appearance on Foul Territory suggests that all is well between him and Holliday—although it might not seem that way, given the teasing he provides the 22-year-old.

"Jackson has been a little too cool for our group. Yeah. You can tell him I said that. No, I love Jackson. Jackson is great, man. He's great. But I do enjoy anytime — I haven't got to golf with him [recently] — but when I do, it's a fun time. Because I just like talking. I like chirping in his ear, and he just doesn't say anything back," Rutschman said, per an X post from Foul Territory.

"But I know it gets under his skin. Yeah. One of these days, he's gonna crack, and he's gonna fire back with something hurtful," Rutschman continued. When asked what sort of things he'd say to Holliday, he added, "I don't know. Like, 'Terrible wedge shot. You have the hands of a brickmaker.' I've never said that line on a course, but that could be something I could say."

"Like, any bad drive, 'Oh, did you mean to [hit it out of bounds?] Just like, 'Oh, did you know you aimed over there?' And he just kind of continues, he puts his head down, he works. But he has yet to beat me on the course," Rutschman continued. He then said, "I'll try to get [Holliday] on. Again, maybe too cool."

"He doesn't say anything back, but I know it gets under his skin."



Adley Rutschman LOVES to chirp at Jackson Holliday on the golf course. 😂 pic.twitter.com/TnBM1xu0z5 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) March 11, 2026

For what it's worth, Holliday wasn't too cool and did appear on the show a bit after Rutschman, where he spoke about his chances of playing on Opening Day.

This bit of banter shows that Rutschman and Holliday are comfortable with each other, and the fact that they golf together shows that they're friends off the field. Perhaps Holliday will begin teasing Rutschman back soon.

