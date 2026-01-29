One Need the Baltimore Orioles Still Must Address

The Baltimore Orioles have had a stellar offseason, adding Pete Alonso, Taylor Ward, Shane Baz, Ryan Helsley, Zach Eflin and Andrew Kittredge.

After missing out on the postseason last year, Baltimore has shown they're not messing around in terms of player acquisitions.

However, there is still one area that president of baseball operations Mike Elias must address and that's the top of the starting rotation.

So why not place the cherry on top?

Framber Valdez and Zac Gallen are surprisingly still available on the free agent market with spring training rapidly approaching.

Now would be the time for the Orioles to strike by signing one of these arms to a short-term deal with at least one opt-out, or a one-year contract.

Although Baltimore would have to give up draft compensation to sign Valdez or Gallen, since both pitchers declined the $22.05 million qualifying offer, either hurler would jettison the Orioles into the conversation as contenders.

With Valdez or Gallen, the Orioles would have their frontline starter to pair with Trevor Rogers, Kyle Bradish, Baz, Eflin and Dean Kremer in the rotation.

Valdez, 32, has been one of the most consistent starters in all of baseball, dating back to the 2021 season. During his time with the Houston Astros, the left-hander posted an 81-52 record and 3.36 ERA in 188 appearances.

As for Gallen, 30, the righty is coming off a down year for the Arizona Diamondbacks where he produced a rough 4.83 ERA. However, Gallen put together three impressive campaigns in a row from 2022-2024, finishing in the top five for Cy Young voting twice.

In terms of money and draft compensation, it will be costly for the Orioles to sign one of Valdez or Gallen. That being said, they must address the top of their rotation and pay the price needed in order to assert themselves in a tough AL East division in 2026.

Other Notes:

Beyond the pitching staff, the Orioles are heading into the season with a stacked position player group.

Adding Alonso and Ward will bring more power to an already talented Baltimore lineup. In addition to Alonso and Ward, the Orioles have Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson, Jackson Holliday, Jordan Westburg, Dylan Beavers, Samuel Basallo and others.

The Orioles must finish off their rotation to complement what should be a high-powered offense in 2026.

