Where the Orioles Can Pivot After Missing Out on Framber Valdez

The Baltimore Orioles have fallen short in the Framber Valdez sweepstakes.

It was first reported late Wednesday evening by ESPN's Jeff Passan that the Detroit Tigers signed Valdez to a three-year, $115 million contract with an opt-out after the second season. The 32-year-old will make a base salary of $38.3 million, which is the highest AAV ever handed out to a left-handed pitcher.

BREAKING: Star left-hander Framber Valdez and the Detroit Tigers are in agreement on a three-year, $115 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Valdez, 32, gets the highest AAV ever for a left-handed pitcher as well as the highest for a Latin American pitcher. Huge move for Detroit. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 5, 2026

Since the start of the offseason, the Orioles were deemed the favorites to sign Valdez, given his connection to president of baseball operations Mike Elias during their time together with the Houston Astros. Instead, the lefty hurler is now heading to Detroit to reunite with his former manager A.J. Hinch, and join a rotation that already has back-to-back Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal.

Read More: Orioles' Star Pitcher Wins Salary Arbitration Case

Baltimore is now left scrambling to find another starting pitcher left on the open market, which they desperately need after their rotation was decimated by injuries last season and was a prime factor in the club missing the postseason.

While Valdez was undoubtedly the best remaining free agent starter, there's still a plethora of options the Orioles can sign to fortify their staff. staff. Some notable names that the Orioles have reportedly been interested in include Zac Gallen and Lucas Giolito.

With Framber Valdez off the board for the Orioles, here are some of the remaining starting pitchers in free agency:



• Zac Gallen

• Chris Bassitt

• Lucas Giolito

• Justin Verlander

• Walker Buehler

• Nick Martinez

• Zack Littell

• Max Scherzer — Jacob Calvin Meyer (@jcalvinmeyer) February 5, 2026

It was recently reported by Jon Heyman of the New York Post that the O's have expressed serious interest in Giolito; the 31-year-old is coming off a bounce-back season with the Boston Red Sox after missing all of 2024 after undergoing UCL surgery. In 26 starts for Boston last year, the right-hander logged a 10-4 record with a 3.41 ERA, 121 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.29 in 145 innings pitched.

Gallen is another name that the Orioles have expressed interest in. The 30-year-old is coming off a disappointing 2025 campaign with the Arizona Diamondbacks, logging a 13-15 record in 33 starts with a career-worst 4.83 ERA in 192 innings. The righty, however, is nearly three years removed from posting a career-best 17-9 record in 34 starts with a 3.47 ERA across 210 innings (also a career-best).

Other than Giolito and Gallen, the remaining free agent starters consist of Chris Bassitt, Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander, Walker Buehler, Nick Martinez and Zack Littell.

With the bulk of the Orioles' current starters coming off injury-riddled seasons last year, it would certainly be a surprise if they don't pursue any of these remaining free agents to shore up their staff in 2026.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Recommended Articles