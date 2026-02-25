Orioles Top Prospects in 2026 And Where They’ll Likely Start Season

Four Baltimore Orioles prospects were recently awarded spots in FanGraphs' 2026 Top 100 Prospects list. With Opening Day on the horizon, here's how they stack up within the organization:

Samuel Basallo (#4 in FanGraphs Top 100)

Samuel Basallo has rocketed his way up the Orioles farm system since he was signed as an international free agent in 2021. Along the way, the Dominican lefty slugger has been named 2023 Carolina League MVP with Single-A Delmarva, and represented the Orioles at the 2024 MLB All-Star Futures Game.

Basallo has been the organization's top prospect for a while now, and made his MLB debut last August after raking at Triple-A Norfolk. Basallo struggled to translate his dominant hitting to the major league level, albeit in a small sample size (.165/.220.330 slash line in 118 plate appearances). The 21-year-old is now poised to earn the O's everyday DH spot in 2026 thanks to his prodigious power.

A natural catcher, Basallo's defense behind the plate will likely only be relied upon when Adley Rutschman needs a rest. But it would be quite the surprise if Basallo begins the upcoming season anywhere other than on the team's active MLB roster.

Dylan Beavers (#39 in FanGraphs Top 100)

Dylan Beavers is a lanky Californian who stayed in-state to play college baseball at Cal. A two-time PAC-12 All-Conference and Team USA Collegiate Baseball Team selectee, Beavers was scooped up by the Orioles with the 33rd overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft.

Ever since, he's spent significant time at all three levels of the team's farm system. A versatile lefty bat/righty throwing outfielder, his ability to get on base thanks to outstanding plate discipline and striking speed headline his skillset. Beavers was promoted to Baltimore's active roster just one day prior to Basallo, and the sample size of his MLB playing time thus far is similarly miniscule.

His .227/.375/.400 slash line is much stronger than that of Basallo (they also both clubbed four homers in 2025), but Beavers is over three full years older than him. The final and most important similarly to Basallo is that Beavers enters spring training with the opportunity to earn an everyday spot in the O's lineup, in his case most likely in right field.

Dylan Beavers hit 18 HR w/ a 152 wRC+ in AAA last season & showed strong plate discipline backed by his 20.0% Chase%. He had a 105.4 MPH 90th% EV while producing great results against FAs w/ an xBA over .320 against 4-seamers & Sinkers & a Whiff% under 17%. Excited for 2026! pic.twitter.com/mRECDfz8iE — Running From The OPS (@OPS_BASEBALL) February 17, 2026

Luis De León (#64 in FanGraphs Top 100)

22-year-old Luis De León is attending spring training as Baltimore's top pitching prospect entering 2026. Signed as an international free agent out of his native Dominican Republic in December 2021, he has showcased dynamic all-around potential as a left-handed starting pitcher.

De León's fastball, slider, and splitter grade as the most effective and important pitches in his repertoire, which was on full display during a successful 2025 season which saw him carve up batters at three different levels (Single-A, High-A, and Double-A). He also was recently recognized for strong performances in the Arizona Fall League.

De León will likely begin his 2026 season back at Double-A Chesapeake, but he'll have every opportunity earn a promotion sooner rather than later to continue moving closer and closer to an anticipated MLB debut.

Trey Gibson (#83 in FanGraphs Top 100)

Trey Gibson made waves for pitching three scoreless innings against the New York Yankees in the Orioles' opening game of spring training last Friday. His putaway pitch, nicknamed the "death ball", is "part slider, part knuckleball, [and] part changeup".

Gibson had a remarkable 2025 campaign in the Baltimore farm system, dominating at the High-A and Double-A levels enough to earn a second call-up in the same year to Triple-A. Even when his ERA ballooned, Gibson can be relied upon to strike out at least one batter every inning. Put simply, he's got the stuff to make it to the major leagues in the near future, no small feat for a pitcher who joined the O's organization as an undrafted free agent in 2023.

The 23-year-old righty will almost certainly begin 2026 back at Triple-A Norfolk, but he's certainly one to watch, as an MLB call-up could happen sometime this season if things break in his favor.

Orioles pitching prospect Trey Gibson looked really good today.



3 innings

2 hits

0 runs

0 walks

3 strikeouts



Five-pitch mix, everything moves: Sinker, cutter, slider, sweeper, curveball. Here's a strikeout on an 87.2 mph slider: pic.twitter.com/ylGInux5nN — Jacob Calvin Meyer (@jcalvinmeyer) February 20, 2026

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.