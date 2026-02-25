Scott Boras Reveals Why Orioles Were So High on Pete Alonso

Baltimore Orioles President of Baseball Operations Mike Elias made it very clear that he wanted to sign star slugger Pete Alonso this offseason. This is how Alonso ended up with a five-year, $155 million deal, which was seemingly much more than he was being offered elsewhere and ultimately a deal he couldn't refuse.

The Orioles surely saw something in Alonso they felt like they needed to have on their roster, even though first base wasn't necessarily a position of need for them. And they were willing to break the bank in order to ensure that Alonso was manning first base at Camden Yards for the next five campaigns.

Baltimore Orioles first baseman Pete Alonso (25) | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Scott Boras Explains Orioles' Interest in Pete Alonso

Alonso is represented by the notorious Scott Boras, who was in charge of negotiating with Elias (and every other team) when to find out whether Alonso would be a fit.

Boras was a guest on a February 24 episode ofThe New York Post Sports'"The Show". At one point in the interview, Jon Heyman asked Boras about how Alonso's free agency shook out when it came to interest from other teams.

"Well, first of all, after 40 years of free agency, the word 'free agency' tells you there are no surprises. There are just a grand amount of unknowns. And expect the unknowns to surface,' Boras replied. He then spoke about how the duo of Alonso and New York Mets slugger Juan Soto would have been lethal in the middle of New York's lineup.

Boras then added, "In the process, I think a number of teams took notice of [Alonso's success hitting with runners on base]... The one thing that came clear was that Baltimore, with Gunnar Henderson and Pete Alonso, that they were that light combination, that they would have that synergy in the middle of their lineup to create one of the internal 1-2 punches in all of offense that they could provide.

Baltimore Orioles first baseman Pete Alonso (25) greets shortstop Gunnar Henderson (2) | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

"And I think that, and a few other teams did as well. And I think that's why Mike Elias really made Pete a priority, and pursued him in a very aggressive way. And got the deal done to their favor," Boras concluded.

Elias deserves a lot of credit for getting his guy. And if this 1-2 punch of Henderson and Alonso does work out the way he intends, Baltimore will have one of baseball's most formidable offenses.

