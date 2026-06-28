Orioles Drop Heartbreaker In 10th Inning

The Baltimore Orioles were just coming off of breaking a two-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the Washington Nationals on Friday night.

Baltimore (39-45, 4th American League East) had an opportunity to come back twice on Saturday evening – first in the bottom of the eighth inning, trailing 3-1 – the Orioles tied the game. Then, despite catcher Chadwick Tromp going 2-for-3, while scoring a run and driving in another, manager Craig Albernaz opted for Jackson Holliday to pinch hit for Tromp in the 10th inning. It was unsuccessful and the Orioles lost 4-3.

Washington (42-42, 4th National League East) got on the board first with third baseman Jorbit Vivas singling to left field to score left fielder Daylen Lile in the top of the first inning. Baltimore answered in the bottom of the second inning with Tromp singling to drive in second baseman Jeremiah Jackson to knot the game at 1-1.

Nationals first baseman Luis Garcia Jr. homered in the top of the fifth inning to take a 2-1 lead. It was his 14th long ball of the season. Washington scored again with catcher Drew Millas singling to score Vivas in the top of the sixth to take a 3-1 lead.

Baltimore needed an answer. First, first baseman Pete Alonso stepped up to the plate against Nationals reliever Orlando Ribalta in the bottom of the eighth – punching a 111.3 mile per hour double to left field to score Tromp. Then, -Samuel Basallo entered the game to pinch hit for designated hitter Coby Mayo. Basallo delivered by pounding a single that was 103.6 miles per hour off of the bat to score Alonso to tie the game at 3-3.

Ryan Helsley took over for the Orioles on the mound in the top of the 10th – to no avail. Dylan Crews manned second base as the ghost runner with Lile up, who drilled a ground ball single to right field to score the aforementioned Crews.

4-3, Nationals.

Orioles starter Brandon Young pitched five innings, allowing seven hits, two runs (two earned), two walks, while striking out eight batters and allowing a home run. Rico Garcia entered the game and allowed a run (unearned), on two hits, while striking out a batter.

Keegan Akin pitched two innings, allowing no runs on one hit and one walk, while striking out two batters. Andrew Kittredge pitched an inning and allowed one hit and struck out two batters in the ninth. Helsley took the loss on one inning pitched, two hits allowed, one run (unearned) and a strikeout.

The Orioles take on the Nationals at 1:35 p.m. on Sunday in the finale of their season series.