Questionable Decisions Plague Orioles In Sunday Loss To Nationals

Sunday’s game against the Washington Nationals (43-42, fourth in National League East) was a story of missed opportunities for the Baltimore Orioles (39-46, 4th in American League East), as they lost 6-4.

It was the team's second straight loss of the series and the team's second where head-scratching moves were made. First came Orioles third baseman Coby Mayo’s run-scoring throwing error in the bottom of the third inning.

Then came manager Craig Albernaz’s decision to pinch hit for first baseman Samuel Basallo with Blaze Alexander – which isn’t a head-scratching move in a vacuum with Alexander’s .302 batting average versus Basallo’s .251 – but became questionable with Mayo staying in the game despite being hitless. Additionally, center fielder Colton Cowser was pinch hit despite going 2-for-3 on the day for Leody Taveras – who went hitless.

Cowser was the only player for Baltimore with a multi-hit day, notching two of the team’s five hits. He additionally had a stolen base and an outfield assist on the day.

The Orioles weren’t aided by their pitching either, beginning with Kyle Bradish’s four-inning start in a losing effort. He allowed four runs (three earned) on one hit, five walks and struck out two batters. Tyler Wells entered and allowed a home run in the inning of work, while allowing two hits and striking out a batter. Albert Suarez pitched three innings and allowed a run (one earned), on three hits and two strikeouts. Grant Wolfram pitched the ninth inning, allowing one hit and striking out a batter without allowing a run.

Washington starting pitcher Zack Littell took the victory, pitching five innings, allowing two runs (two earned) on three hits, two walks and two strikeouts. Nationals first baseman Luis García Jr. had a strong day at the plate by going 3-for-5 with two homers, a double, five runs batted in and three runs scored.

Baltimore got onto the board first with a two-run home run from designated hitter Pete Alonso to plate Adley Rutschman to take a 2-0 lead following the first inning.

García Jr. doubled in the bottom of the third inning to score catcher Keibert Ruiz and first baseman James Wood. Curtis Mead reached first base on a throwing error from Mayo, resulting in García Jr. scoring for a 3-2 lead. García Jr. later blasted a two-run home run off Wells to also plate Wood in the top of the fifth inning for a 5-2 advantage. García Jr. hit another home run in the top of the seventh for a 6-2 lead.

Baltimore had one more gasp of air at the bottom of the seventh with second baseman Jackson Holliday hitting a two-run shot to score Cowser. The Orioles fought nevermore.

The Orioles will welcome the Chicago White Sox at 6:35 p.m. on Monday to begin a three-game series.