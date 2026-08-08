The 3 Ways Baltimore Orioles Could Handle Gunnar Henderson’s Complicated Future

Baltimore Orioles fans are still recovering from the Adley Rutschman trade. It was a gut-wrenching move for those who support the organization, although it wasn’t entirely unexpected considering how it operates.

To make matters worse, infielder Gunnar Henderson, previously seen as a franchise cornerstone, is, according to recent reports, highly unlikely to sign a long-term contract to stay in Baltimore. That’s right: even if he isn’t really having a good year, Henderson is a former Rookie of the Year Award winner (2023), a Silver Slugger (2023), and an All-Star (2024).

Henderson is slashing a rather disappointing .218/.297/.393 with a 94 wRC+, 18 home runs, 65 runs scored, 47 RBI, and eight stolen bases this year, before Friday’s games. Compared to previous seasons, it’s a step back: this is a guy who posted a 154 wRC+ with 7.9 fWAR in 2024, but his fWAR output is down to 2.1 this year.

Considering the route the Orioles took with Rutschman, Taylor Ward, and others, it’s fair to wonder what the future holds for Henderson. What should Baltimore do with him? Let’s review their options, considering he will hit the market after the 2028 campaign.

Option 1: Trade Him In The Offseason

With two and a half years left before becoming a free agent, Henderson’s value will start diminishing the closer he gets to that moment. From a pure value standpoint, they could trade him in the offseason, after the 2026 World Series.

If there is word from the player’s camp that he is unlikely to sign an extension, it wouldn’t hurt to take advantage of his trade value while it’s high. With the season he’s having, however, we are not entirely certain that’s the case, which takes us to the next scenario.

Option 2: Trade Him At The 2027 Deadline

Henderson is good enough that he could certainly turn his season around in the second half, but even if he does to some extent, his overall numbers will look a bit underwhelming considering what he has done in recent seasons.

The Orioles could theoretically bet on the player returning to top form in the first half of the 2027 campaign (provided that the pending lockout gives him a chance) and then trade him ahead of the deadline with a year and a half to go before free agency.

Option 3: Hold On To Him Until He Hits The Market

Things, in baseball and in life, can always change. Perhaps Henderson and his camp will become more open to staying for the long haul in a year or two. Even if they remain reluctant to a long marriage, keeping the player in his prime for the next two seasons is an avenue they could explore. They could certainly use his services in the quest for a postseason spot in 2027 and 2028, provided they are fighting for one.

They could get two and a half seasons of Henderson and a high draft pick if he leaves and rejects a qualifying offer, in case it’s still part of the new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA). Depending on the circumstances and how the team is built in upcoming seasons, it might be a plausible scenario.

Option 4 could be trading him in the 2027-28 offseason or even at the 2028 deadline as a rental. Everything is on the table, and we will all just have to wait and see.

In many ways, how the front office handles Henderson and this recent piece of news involving his future will shape the Orioles’ long-term outlook. As always, fans will be watching closely.