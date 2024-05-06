Padres Manager Goes Off on Opposing Teams for Throwing Inside on Fernando Tatis Jr
The San Diego Padres have grown frustrated by the amount of pitches thrown toward Fernando Tatis Jr.'s head. Many pitchers have strategized against Tatis by throwing inside against him, but a lot of these pitches have ended up going toward his head.
The Padres have had enough of it.
“They throw at my head every single day,” Tatis said, via USA Today's Bob Nightengale. “I’m trying to stay in the game, but I feel like there’s been so many of those ... Pitchers feel like that’s the only way to get me out. But at the same time, you're throwing at my head. So, if you can’t go inside, just figure it out, and clean it up.”
One of the most notable throws came Tatis's head came during the Padres' 7-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday. Reliever Scott McGough threw inside and the ball came so close to Tatis's head that he had to quickly duck and fell to the ground while avoiding getting struck in the head.
This throw was just one example that caused Padres manager Mike Shildt to speak up in defense of Tatis, who's been hit by two pitches in his first 37 games this season.
“Throwing inside is part of the game,” Shildt said, via Nightengale. “We know this for 100-plus years. It’s part of it. And the inner half can be a battle between the pitcher and the hitter. We do it. We expect people to do it. It’s part of it. But I’ve seen way too many pitchers up and in on Tati. … I mean, listen, if you want to throw up and in on the guy, fine. But get away from the top of his body, and definitely stay away from his head. That’s just not appropriate. And no hitter, no pitcher, nobody could defend it. I don’t get it. It’s not necessary. It’s not the way it needs to be played.”
Other than that near hit to the head Friday, Tatis had a great game, posting three hits, three RBIs, one home run, and scoring two runs. Overall on the season, Tatis is slashing .245/.329/.446 with seven home runs, four stolen bases, and 20 RBIs.