2 Padres Starting Pitchers Making Major Progress Toward Return

The San Diego Padres have been no strangers to injuries taking over the pitching staff this season, with the team having multiple starters go down.

However, there is some good news for the Padres amid the latest updates on a few starters. Both Germán Márquez and Matt Waldron look like they are gearing up for a return in the near future, adding much-needed depth to the team.

The Padres have also been without Nick Pivetta and Joe Musgrove, both of whom aren't likely to return until after the All-Star break.

Germán Márquez Update

Márquez was placed on the injured list in early May with forearm nerve inflammation. The veteran right-hander has been throwing bullpen sessions, and he will ramp up to live batting practice next week.

With this news, Márquez could be sent to do a rehab assignment fairly soon, streamlining his eventual return. Padres manager Craig Stammen provided some extra insight into the recovery of the veteran right-hander.

“Arm’s feeling good,” Stammen said. “No pain whatsoever anymore, so on his way back.”

Márquez joined the Padres on a one-year deal this offseason, and he worked his way into the starting rotation ahead of Opening Day. After spending his entire career with the Colorado Rockies, Márquez had hoped that being away from Coors Field would help his numbers.

To this point, that hasn't been the case, as Márquez has struggled to find consistency on the mound. Before the injury, Márquez made six starts, posting an ERA of 5.76 over 29.2 innings of work.

The hope is that Márquez can get back sooner rather than later, and with the injury healed, he can perform better on the mound.

Matt Waldron Update

As for Waldron, his year didn't go as planned before his injury, and there was talk about the Padres letting him go. But the team decided to place him on the injured list instead of cutting ties altogether.

Waldron was placed on the IL due to a right brachialis muscle that he was playing through. This could directly correlate to the struggles that Waldron saw on the mound, and he has now started a throwing program.

Waldron has recorded an ERA of 8.49 over six appearances (three starts) this season. His time on the mound has been rough to watch, but the injury could have played a big role in his struggles.

Waldron kept his injury from the team until he couldn't any longer, in part due to his desire to try to remain in the rotation. But after a stint on the injured list, Waldron could be given another chance to prove himself upon his return.

Even if the veteran is used as a reliever, he can still carve out a spot for himself the rest of the way. San Diego has heavily used the bullpen this year, so Waldron could provide some relief to the other arms down the stretch.

Neither Márquez nor Waldron can be optioned, so the Padres will need to make room for each pitcher when they're healthy, or risk losing them on waivers.

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