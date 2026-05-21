Padres' Injured Starting Pitcher Takes First Big Step Toward Return

The back end of the starting rotation was perhaps the biggest question facing the San Diego Padres in 2026. That has largely played out as expected nearly two months into the season.

Michael King, Randy Vásquez and Walker Buehler have combined to make 29 starts and throw 154.1 innings, each pitching to a sub-4.00 FIP (fielding independent pitching).

Five others (Nick Pivetta, Griffin Canning, Germán Márquez, Matt Waldron and Lucas Giolito) have combined to make 18 starts and throw 81.1 innings combined.

Excluding Bradgley Rodriguez, who got a pair of one-inning assignments as an opener, only one Padres starter has a sub-4.00 FIP — Pivetta, who's on the injured list with a flexor strain in his right elbow.

Against this backdrop, the Padres could use all the help they can get for the long haul.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported Tuesday that Márquez has resumed throwing bullpens in his push to return from the forearm nerve inflammation that sent him to the injured list earlier this month.

The 31-year-old right-hander was 3-2 with a 5.76 ERA in six starts prior to the injury.

Márquez is hardly an ace. He hasn't been a postseason starter, in concept or in reality, in eight years. But he's the kind of pitcher who helps a contending team get to October, ensuring that their postseason starters (in the Padres' case: King, Vasquez and Pivetta if he's healthy) and relievers aren't overtaxed over the course of professional sports' longest regular season.

The Padres signed Márquez to a one-year, $1.75 million contract in February. He was a low-cost flier, a potential change-of-scenery candidate coming off a 3-16 season with the Rockies in 2025.

Giolito was the bigger get when he signed with the Padres in April. Musgrove and Pivetta will be more significant rotation additions if and when they're cleared to pitch.

But given the struggles of Waldron and Canning, the Padres won't complain about getting Márquez back.

Waldron was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right brachialis muscle injury on May 15. Before that, he went 1-2 with an 8.49 ERA. Canning is 0-2 with a 9.00 ERA in four starts.

The Padres still don't have an exact timetable for Márquez to start again. But at this rate, they won't have trouble finding room for him in their rotation, whenever he's able to be activated.

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