Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts Shares Thoughts on Padres' $3.9 Billion Sale

One of the major storylines around the San Diego Padres this season has been the sale of the franchise. The Padres were sold to a group that is led by José E. Feliciano and Kwanza Jones for a record $3.9 billion.

This valuation was a stark difference from the $800 million that the Seidler family and Ron Fowler spent in 2012 to purchase the team. But over the last 14 years, the Padres have seen the team's value rise greatly, while the overall popularity of baseball has grown, too.

This number easily broke the former record that sat at $2.4 billion when Steve Cohen purchased the New York Mets back in 2020. Many people around the sale didn't see the price going this high, with some believing that the team was worth closer to $3 billion instead.

However, this is a massive investment in the Padres going forward, and many around the organization are excited. And even those considered rivals of the team see the purchase as a good thing for baseball.

“I think the valuation of the Padres is a good thing for baseball,” Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said of the $3.9 billion sale.

Roberts understands how good ownership can change everything for a franchise, seeing it happen firsthand with the Dodgers. While Roberts has only been working for the Dodgers under the current owners, the team had nowhere near the same success before the Guggenheim Partners took over the franchise.

“Ownership, it starts with ownership," Roberts said. "When the ownership has a vision to invest in the team, the fans, the infrastructure to ultimately win, then it kind of bleeds down."

The first step for the new owners will be proving to the fanbase and players that they are serious about winning. After spending this much money, it's hard to imagine they wouldn't be.

Feliciano and Jones have already confirmed their commitment to keeping the Padres in San Diego moving forward, shutting down any rumors of a potential relocation.

"We have worked hard for everything we have achieved, and we have built it together," the statement read. "We see that same spirit in this team and its fans, and we know what it takes to win. We are committed to showing up, listening, and earning the trust of this community, while building on the strong foundation established by the Seidler family," Feliciano and Jones said in a statement.

"This is about more than baseball — it's about boosting the pride, energy, and connection that define the Padres, investing in community, deepening belonging, and ensuring this team remains accessible and endures for generations. We are all in, with the goal of bringing a World Series championship to San Diego."

It may take some time for all the investments to fully show within the organization, but this is an exciting time for the team. The Padres are all-in on going after a World Series title, which is something the franchise has been chasing since they were first established in 1969.

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