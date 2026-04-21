Xander Bogaerts Sends Message to New Padres Owner After $3.9 Billion Purchase

The San Diego Padres are nearing the completion of their sale as José E. Feliciano and his wife, Kwanza Jones, agreed to purchase the team from the Seidler family for $3.9 billion. The number easily shattered the previous record of $2.4 billion that Steve Cohen purchased the New York Mets for back in 2020.

After the purchase was announced last week, multiple members of the team were asked about the sale, giving their opinions on the matter. Star infielder Xander Bogaerts was one of them, and he was asked what message he'd send to the new owners regarding spending in the future.

"Continue putting on the best team out there and giving us a chance," Bogaerts said. "I know whenever we're at the deadline, we kinda go for it, especially knowing how A.J. [Preller] and his staff operate, so hopefully they get backing in that, and we can continue to do special things for sure."

Xander Bogaerts reacts to today’s reports that José E. Feliciano and his wife, Kwanza Jones, are finalizing a deal to buy the Padres for $3.9 billion. pic.twitter.com/KDLOG8RkVE — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) April 17, 2026

Over the last few seasons, the Padres have been one of the highest spending teams in all of baseball. San Diego has finished in the top-15 of payroll in each season since 2020, proving that even small-market teams can put a solid product out on the field.

For Feliciano to spend $3.9 billion on the Padres, it does seem likely that he will continue to put a good team on the field. San Diego has multiple players on long-term contracts, including Bogaerts, so he will likely be around to see how the new group changes things.

Bogaerts still has seven more years left on his contract following the 2026 season. His time with the Padres has been underwhelming so far, but he is off to his best start in 2026.

The sale of the Padres now pushes more expectations onto this team, especially if a lockout does happen after this season and a salary cap is implemented. With the current CBA expiring, many are expecting the owners to push for a salary cap, which could help out Feliciano right away.

Even with the high $3.9 billion price, this may end up being a steal if the Padres continue to have success on the field. TV contracts for baseball have taken off in recent years, and they are expected to grow even more going forward.

Before the sale was announced, there were conflicting thoughts on how much the Padres would go for. Some believed that the Padres were valued closer to $3 billion, while others had them up toward the $3.5 billion number.

But in the end, both valuations were wrong, as the Padres were sold for a number that most didn't even expect.

"It's a lot, huh," Bogaerts said. "You're going off of value, and I mean the money, stuff like that, it's gotta be up there ... for that amount, I think that might be more than everyone expected."

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