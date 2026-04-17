Padres Nearing Record-Breaking $3.9 Billion Sale; Who is New Owner?

A group led by José E. Feliciano and his wife Kwanza Jones is nearing a deal to purchase the San Diego Padres for an MLB-record $3.9 billion, per multiple reports.

The deal will shatter the previous MLB record of $2.42 billion, which was set by the New York Mets in 2020.

The agreement will require the approval of 75% of MLB owners. That's expected to happen in the next couple of weeks.

Who is Jose E. Feliciano?

Feliciano, 53, is a Puerto Rican-born American businessman. He's the co-founder and managing partner of the investment firm Clearlake Capital. He graduated from Princeton University with a degree in mechanical and aerospace engineering and received an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

In 2022, a consortium led by Clearlake Capital purchased Chelsea Football Club of the English Premier League. Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly was also a part of the $5.24 billion deal.

According to Forbes, Feliciano has a net worth of $3.9 billion.

Feliciano was one of four finalists for the Padres, beating out Dan Friedkin, Tom Gores and Joe Lacob. Friedkin is the owner of Everton Football Club, Gores is the owner of the NBA's Detroit Pistons and Lacob is the owner of the Golden State Warriors.

Padres Sale Shatters MLB Record

The Padres' sale of $3.9 billion has shattered the previous MLB record of $2.4 billion.

While the Padres had been expected to set a new MLB record, there were no reports of the final number reaching nearly $4 billion.

The Padres, however, are a thriving organization, and Feliciano clearly took notice.

The Padres are in the midst of their winningest era in franchise history, having made the postseason in four of the last six seasons. They're littered with superstars, led by 27-year-old Fernando Tatis Jr. and 22-year-old Jackson Merrill, as well as 33-year-old Manny Machado.

The Padres are in a "smaller market" in San Diego, but have some of the best attendance numbers in MLB. The Padres have broken their own attendance record in each of the last four years, finishing second in MLB in 2025 with over 3.4 million fans — only the Dodgers had more. This year, the Padres are on pace to break their record again.

The Padres have established themselves as a premier franchise in MLB over the last decade, with late owner Peter Seidler sparing no expenses to build a winning team.

The Seidler and O'Malley families purchased the Padres for $800 million in 2012. Fourteen years later, the Padres are selling as one of the most valuable franchises in North American professional sports.

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