Dodgers Say Walker Buehler Looks Like New Pitcher Amid Resurgence With Padres

The San Diego Padres collected their 43rd win of the season on Friday night against the rival Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Padres' offense got hot towards the end of the game, recording their final four runs in the eighth inning. However, it was the dominant performance of right-handed pitcher Walker Buehler that helped the Friars come out on top.

Buehler, the former Dodgers champion, was on it from the start on Friday. The 31-year-old successfully navigated his way against a top-notch Dodger offense, and they took notice.

After the contest, manager Dave Roberts praised his former pitcher for "reinventing" himself en route to his dominant performance.

“He’s reinventing himself,” Roberts said after the game. “He’s throwing the kitchen sink at you. Cutter, slider, changeup, two-seamers. He doesn’t just try to bully you, and he’s finding ways to just get guys out.”

The Kentucky native pitched 5.1 innings, allowing just one run on three hits with five strikeouts to secure the 7-1 victory.

Buehler out-dueled Dodgers starting pitcher Roki Sasaki, who couldn't record an out in the fifth inning and allowed three earned runs on five walks and two strikeouts across 81 pitches.

It was more of the same from Sasaki, who has struggled with command and mechanical inconsistencies. The Padres took full advantage of that.

Dodgers All-Star infielder Max Muncy praised Buehler for finding new ways to stay effective in MLB after his second major elbow surgery.

“His command was really good tonight," Muncy said. “He was mixing his pitches — but he’s always done that. Just the way it looks, he’s a couple years removed from losing his velocity. That happens when you have injuries. I just think he’s learned how to navigate that.

“He’s a very smart pitcher. He always has been. I think it’s just took time for him to learn what his arsenal was and go from there.”

Beating Dodgers Made Win Even Sweeter for Walker Buehler

Buehler is in his first full season in San Diego.

The Padres signed the two-time World Series champion to a minor league contract in mid-February. A little over a month later, the Friars selected Buehler's contract after he made the team's Opening Day roster.

After his dominant performance, the two-time All-Star was quite satisfied to beat his former team.

“I’m 1-0 against them as a San Diego Padre,” he said with a smile.

Buehler earned his fifth win of the season on Friday, and it was easily his most satisfying victory of the year.

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