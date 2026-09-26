Fernando Tatis Jr Blatantly Tells Padres' AJ Preller to Sign Free Agent

San Diego Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. put pressure on general manager and president of baseball operations A.J. Preller.

The Padres clinched a postseason berth Thursday night in their win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Amid the team celebrating making the postseason for the third consecutive season, Tatis hijacked Preller's interview and told him to re-sign relief pitcher Adrian Morejon, who stood next to the franchise's superstar.

"Pay him! Pay him," Tatis told Preller in Spanish.

"He can't leave me," Tatis continued. "I need him!"

Fernando Tatís interrupted my interview with AJ Preller to tell him to re-sign Adrian Morejón @FriarTerritory pic.twitter.com/9t4xc9CaBC — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) September 25, 2026

Morejon is slated to be a free agent this winter and has been one of the more productive players out of the Padres bullpen.

With how Morejon has performed over the last few seasons, it's hard to find a reason not to bring him back.

His play has been a huge reason why San Diego has the best bullpen in the league. Morejon's numbers speak for themselves.

Could the Padres afford to Lose Adrian Morejon?

In 75 appearances this season, Morejon holds a 9-3 record with a 2.86 ERA, 105 strikeouts and a 1.08 WHIP in 85 innings.

Morejon has spent the last eight seasons with the Padres, but has really blossomed in the past three seasons. That was the season he transitioned into a full-time bullpen role and emerged as one of the team's most productive arms.

Since the start of the 2024 season, Morejon has kept his ERA well below 3.00 and earned his first All-Star selection in 2025.

Yes, Preller may need to dig deep in his tam's pocket to keep Morejon, but he's proved to be worth every penny.

Morejon has been just as productive as Mason Miller, especially in terms of pure dominance and consistency. He's won 22 games in the last two seasons and ranks in the 98th or 99th percentile in xERA, fastball velocity, Chase%, Barrel% and ground ball%, per Baseball Savant.

In most pitching categories, Morejon ranks above the 90th percentile, proving his dominant play.

The southpaw pitcher is expected to be highly sought after this winter.

Teams like the New York Yankees, New York Mets, Seattle Mariners, Chicago Cubs, Arizona Diamondbacks, Washington Nationals and Detroit Tigers are among the teams that could pursue the 27-year-old.

In eight seasons in San Diego, Morejon has posted a 32-14 record, a 3.27 ERA, 219 strikeouts and a 1.17 WHIP in 297.1 innings and 260 appearances.

Morejon has set himself up for a nice payday this winter.

Tatis — and likely everyone else in that Padres clubhouse — hopes it comes from San Diego.

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