Padres Unlikely to Trade Adrian Morejon, Hope to Sign Him Long-Term: Report

San Diego Padres relief pitcher Adrian Morejon has been subject to all sorts of trade rumors over the last few weeks.

With Morejon hitting free agency after the conclusion of the 2026 season, trading the left-hander could be a smart move for the Padres. San Diego has received tons of interest from around the league, with multiple teams in desperate need of bullpen help.

But with just a few hours left to go until the 3 p.m. PT trade deadline, it seems that the Padres have figured out the path forward with Morejon. According to insiders Brendan Kuty and Dennis Lin of The Athletic, Morejon is likely to remain with the Padres past the deadline — with the team also hoping to keep him long-term.

"Things can change quickly in the final hours before the trade deadline, but as of late Sunday, team sources said San Diego appears unlikely to move Morejon, the primary set-up man for star closer Mason Miller. If he stays put through the deadline, Morejon could be a candidate to receive a qualifying offer from the Padres after this season," Kuty and Lin wrote.

"And with new ownership expected to be approved in the coming weeks, some in the organization hope the Padres can make a multi-year offer to keep the lefty beyond 2026."

Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune also reported that Morejon is not expected to be moved at the deadline.

"They are not going to trade Adrian Morejón. That is almost for sure," Acee wrote. "And it is for sure if they are serious about making the playoffs in 2026."

It was reported that the Padres turned down an offer from the New York Yankees for Morejon on Sunday. San Diego believes they need the left-hander to win, and barring a godfather offer coming in, the veteran is likely to stay.

Morejon has been one of the more important pieces of the Padres' bullpen this season, making 52 appearances and posting a 3.00 ERA with two saves and 17 holds.

Next to Mason Miller, Morejon is the second-best pitcher in the bullpen, and the Padres know they need him down the stretch. San Diego is looking to reach the playoffs this year, and keeping the strong relief system together seems paramount.

The Padres front office has envisioned this bullpen group dominating in the playoffs, so adding around them, rather than moving pieces, seems to be the route San Diego will take. Morejon could always leave in free agency, but with the new ownership group almost in place, the Padres could be working with more financial freedom.

Adrian Morejon Doesn't Want to Be Traded from Padres

For what it's worth, Morejon has made it clear he doesn't want to be moved.

“Everybody knows that I want to stay here,” Morejon said through interpreter Pedro Gutierrez on Sunday. “Even with free agency coming, they know I want to stay. This is the organization I’ve been a part of for more than 10 years. I’ve sacrificed a lot. I’m proud to be a member of the Padres. Hopefully that will continue.”

Additionally, manager Craig Stammen was asked if he could envision his bullpen without Morejon.

He had a two-word response.

"I cannot."

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