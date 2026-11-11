Is Yu Darvish Retiring? Latest on Padres Star Heading Into 2027

The San Diego Padres are in desperate need of starting pitching help ahead of 2027, and could have the talents of a forgotten veteran moving forward.

Yu Darvish hasn't thrown a baseball at the MLB level since October 2025 and turned 40 years old this past August. Though the signs are pointing towards a player being at the end of his professional baseball career, team insider Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reported that Darvish wants to pitch again.

"Retirement remains a possibility, but by multiple accounts from people who are familiar with his thinking, Darvish wants to pitch," Acee wrote. "Those same people said Darvish’s arm and body feel better most days than they have in many years after a season of being able to rehab at his own pace. The decision regarding whether he pitches in 2027 is said to reside largely with his family."

After Darvish underwent elbow surgery ahead of 2026, he spent the year on the restricted list, meaning that he forfeited his $14 million owed for that season, and left the final two years and $28 million total up in the air.

If Darvish plays in 2027, he would return from the restricted list and be owed $14 million.

Darvish has over 3,100 innings pitched dating back to his time in Nippon Professional Baseball that started in 2005. His last full season, 2025, included 72 innings (15 starts) and a 5.38 ERA.

For someone as revered as Darvish is in the baseball world, it would seem unlikely that an unceremonious retirement comes over a year after his final pitch was thrown, assuming he stays consistent with recent reports of his health.

With the current state of the Padres rotation, Darvish's talents and experience would be welcomed, but his most recent production and major question marks surrounding how healthy he can be don't quite warrant the $14 million on his deal. For a budget-conscious Padres team looking to gain as much talent as possible, $14 million can go a long way elsewhere.

At the same time, Darvish already gave up $14 million last year so the Padres could go out and sign Michael King. If he wants to play, the Padres would graciously welcome him back, while thanking him for his unselfishness from a year ago.

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