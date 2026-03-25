Yu Darvish Makes Major Decision to Save Padres Significant Money: Report

San Diego Padres right-handed pitcher Yu Darvish is expected to go on the restricted list, ESPN's Alden Gonzalez reported on Wednesday.

Darvish, who won't play this season after undergoing surgery on his elbow, has not indicated that he is retiring. However, by going on the restricted list, the Padres would not have to pay him his 2026 salary, freeing up significant payroll space ahead of the 2026 season.

Darvish is due $16 million in 2026. By going on the restricted list, he would essentially be forfeiting that money. He could still return to the team at any point, and San Diego would retain its rights to him.

In January, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported that Darvish had informed the team of his decision to retire, forfeiting the remaining three years and $46 million on his contract. Darvish responded to those claims on social media, saying while he was considering retirement, he had not yet made a decision.

"You may have seen an article, and although I am leaning towards voiding the contract, there’s still a lot that has to be talked over with the Padres so the finer details are yet to be decided," Darvish wrote.

"Also I will not be announcing my retirement yet.

"Right now I am fully focused on my rehab for my elbow, and if I get to a point where I can throw again, I will start from scratch again to compete. If once I get to that point I feel I can’t do that, I will announce my retirement."

Darvish, 39, made just 15 starts last season, sporting a career-worst 5.38 ERA across 72 innings. The former five-time All-Star has been a constant in the Padres rotation since 2021, but has struggled over the last few seasons.

Darvish underwent surgery to repair his UCL with an internal brace in November, which usually comes with a 12-15 month recovery timeline. That would line Darvish up to return for the 2027 season, when he'll be 40 years old (and turning 41 that August).

Darvish has made 297 career regular season starts in MLB across the Texas Rangers, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs and Padres. He has 115 wins, a 3.65 ERA and 2,075 strikeouts across 1,778 innings pitched. He has a 3.96 ERA across 14 postseason appearances.

Darvish came to MLB ahead of the 2012 season at 25 years old after seven successful seasons in Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan.

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