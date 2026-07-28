Mason Miller Predicted to Land With Padres' Rival in Blockbuster Trade Deadline Deal

San Diego Padres star Mason Miller has been one of the most talked-about players as the Aug. 3 trade deadline approaches.

Miller has put together an incredible season so far, recording an 0.82 ERA over 43.2 innings of work. The right-hander has also registered 27 out of 27 save opportunities this season, showing pure dominance.

The Padres have been rumored to be looking at trades for Miller to help them fix holes across their roster amid an uneven season so far. Miller, who is easily the biggest trade chip that the team has, could net San Diego multiple MLB-ready players as well as prospects to build around going forward.

Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller has done well at addressing talent in trades over the years, and this could take place again. Moving away from Miller isn't ideal, but given all the needs that San Diego has, this could give the Padres a chance to be a legitimate contender again in 2027.

The New York Yankees have been most heavily linked with Miller, with San Diego scouting players from New York. But there would be other teams that look to make a serious play at the closer.

The New York Post's Joel Sherman has predicted a new suitor for Miller amid all the trade rumors: the Seattle Mariners. Sherman believes that the Mariners could end up being the team that lands the star closer when all is said and done.

"But Seattle — motivated by being the majors’ only current team never to have reached the World Series — has a deep system in general, but with six major league starters, plus perhaps the majors’ best pitching prospect, Kade Anderson, ready now, plus Logan Evans (back from Tommy John surgery) and prospect Ryan Sloan for next year," he wrote.

"Seattle can begin a trade with, say, one of Logan Gilbert, Emerson Hancock, George Kirby or Bryce Miller then use a wealth of minor leaguers to finish it out. Seattle’s other huge need is a righty bat like the Padres’ Ty France."

The Mariners could be a strong trade partner for the Padres given the depth of starting pitchers at their disposal. One of San Diego's biggest priorities is adding more starting pitching, and they would have multiple options to choose from with Seattle.

Michael King has been the best starting pitcher for the Padres this year, with him owning a 3.24 ERA on the season. San Diego has one of the highest ERAs from starting pitchers this season in the league, so any additions could help at the trade deadline.

Someone like Emerson Hancock or George Kirby could be a nice starting point for the Padres in a deal for Miller. Hancock owns a 3.16 ERA on the season, while Kirby sits at a 3.98 ERA.

Seattle also has a top-10 farm system according to MLB Pipeline, and the Padres could grab a few prospects to go with the starting pitcher.

The Yankees remain the team most heavily linked to Miller, but just about every team would love to have him anchor their bullpen. Thus, don't rule out the Padres' Vedder Cup rivals in the potential sweepstakes.

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