Padres' Asking Price in Mason Miller Trade Revealed by Rival Exec

If the San Diego Padres trade Mason Miller ahead of this year's deadline, they aren't going to get a return comparable to the one they gave up.

Miller, of course, is one year closer to free agency than he was last year. Moreover, president of baseball operations AJ Preller is likely the only person who would have given up a top prospect in MLB — Leo De Vries — and more for Miller.

So, if the Padres do end up trading Miller just one year after landing him, they aren't expecting the next De Vries to replenish their system.

That doesn't mean they can't get a haul, though.

Miller is pitching significantly better than he was at the time of last year's trade. He's turned into baseball's most dominant reliever in San Diego and has essentially been a cheat code, with a 0.82 ERA across 43.2 innings and a perfect 27 saves in 27 opportunities.

Moreover, when he was traded last year, he didn't seem to be available. The Athletics owner even admitted he didn't plan on trading him, but he was blown away by the Padres' offer.

This year, if Miller is made widely available, everyone would know. That would trigger a bidding war between all the league's biggest contenders.

Thus, if the Padres trade Miller, they should be aiming high. And that's exactly what they're doing, per Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic.

"A team trading for Miller would acquire him for four pennant races. One executive who has spoken with Preller surmised that if he shops Miller, his initial ask would be at least two top-100 prospects," Rosenthal and Sammon wrote. "He would be by far the best reliever available now that Aroldis Chapman is likely to stay in Boston."

Another executive "believes Preller would be foolish not to trade closer Mason Miller (and no, the exec likely would not be involved in any Miller sweepstakes)."

The New York Yankees have been linked to Miller as the trade deadline nears. Other teams such as the Seattle Mariners, Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago White Sox have, too.

Just about every contender would likely call Preller, as Miller could be the difference between winning a playoff series and not. Thus, Preller could extract as much talent as possible, which would likely include MLB-ready players who would help the Padres win now.

With a week to go until the deadline, it's currently unclear what Preller will do with his top trade chip in Miller.

If he is moved, though, expect the Padres to get an absolute haul to patch multiple holes on their roster.

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