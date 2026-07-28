Padres Aggressively Scouting Yankees, Inquired About Specific Player

The big question around the San Diego Padres as the Aug. 3 trade deadline approaches is what the front office will do with closer Mason Miller.

Miller has put together an incredibly strong 2026 season so far, with the right-hander even getting some Cy Young buzz earlier in the year. But given where the Padres are in the standings, rumors have started to circulate about Miller being moved.

The closer is easily the biggest trade chip that the Padres hold, and moving him could net the team multiple assets for the future. Miller has expressed a desire to remain in San Diego, but he understands that this is part of the business side of baseball.

Miller is being coveted by multiple teams across the MLB landscape, but the New York Yankees have been the most talked-about organization in a possible trade. The Padres and Yankees have come together on blockbuster trades previously, with Juan Soto being sent to New York ahead of the 2024 season.

And with under a week to go until the trade deadline, San Diego reportedly has its eye on one player in particular, adding more fuel to the trade rumors between the two sides.

According to MLB insider Joel Sherman of The New York Post, the Padres have been heavily scouting the Yankees for a potential trade.

"But know that the Yankees have had a scout constantly on the Padres. And over the weekend, the Padres had scouts literally at every level watching the Yankees, including two at one point at Triple-A," Sherman wrote.

"They also inquired of the Yankees where their 2025 first-round pick Dax Kilby would be, because the shortstop recently moved from their Florida Complex team to Low-A."

In any trade for Miller, the Padres are asking for a high return, similar to what they gave up for the closer last season. This included San Diego giving up top prospect Leo De Vries to the Athletics for Miller.

Who is Dax Kilby?

Kilby is the No. 58 overall prospect in baseball per MLB Pipeline (No. 2 on the Yankees), currently playing in Single-A. The shortstop is just 19 years old, and he was a first-round pick of New York in 2025.

Before the Yankees selected him, the Padres were interested in drafting Kilby last season. The team was impressed with his production in the Florida State League, and now they could have a chance to land his services.

Kilby started off his time with the Yankees organization very strongly, hitting .353 with nine RBIs, 16 steals and 13 walks over 18 games. This year, Kilby has missed a large chunk of time due to a hamstring injury, but in four games, he did hit .364.

The left-handed hitter likes to drive balls to the gap, and his bat speed is one of the bigger upsides of his game. Kilby is projected to develop raw power as he grows his game, and his speed could end up being an advantage for whatever team he's on.

Some teams see him more as a second baseman or even an outfielder due to shoulder injuries in high school that have impacted his arm. But the flexibility could also give teams a chance to play him around the diamond to see where he sticks.

But overall, Kilby could be a very nice headlining piece in any deal involving Miller if the closer is sent to the Yankees. Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller has proven to have a knack for identifying talent, and if Miller is moved, this could take place once again.

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