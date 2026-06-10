MLB Insider Drops Major Update About Padres' Trade Deadline Plans

Over the last few years, the San Diego Padres have been able to stay afloat in terms of contention within the National League, despite the team cutting payroll.

Even with this, the Padres still have held some of the highest payroll numbers around the league, but the organization has seen multiple stars leave due to financial reasons.

But with the new $3.9 billion sale to José E. Feliciano and his wife, Kwanza Jones, earlier this season, those days could be done with. The sale could also now impact the upcoming MLB trade deadline, giving president of baseball operations A.J. Preller more to work with.

MLB insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported some insight into how the sale could net the Padres more leeway to make trades.

"If anything, Preller could become even more dangerous once the Padres’ $3.9 billion sale to José E. Feliciano and his wife, Kwanza Jones, is finalized. At the past three deadlines, Preller operated with limited payroll flexibility. Some teams hear that Feliciano and Jones, while not yet approved, plan to grant him greater financial leeway," Rosenthal wrote.

The Padres have been linked to multiple big-time trades ahead of the deadline, and with this news, it could give them a better chance to execute. San Diego needs to fill a few holes along the roster, including adding more offense and more starting pitching help.

Some of the names linked to the Padres have been ace Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers, Freddy Peralta of the New York Mets and Sandy Alcántara of the Miami Marlins. Each guy could be a target of the Padres, and with expected higher financial flexibility, the team could pull the trigger on a deal.

Skubal has been the most talked about pitcher for the Padres, and he could make the biggest difference. Since Skubal will be a free agent at the end of the year, trading for him could be a risk, but Preller has been known for his aggressive ways in the past.

San Diego currently holds a record of 35-32, sitting eight games back of the NL West division lead. After a hot start to the year, the Padres have fallen in the standings, but just got a massive series win over the Cincinnati Reds on the backs of a Fernando Tatis Jr. walk-off home run.

As long as the Padres are just hovering around a playoff spot, we could see Preller make some moves, giving this organization a better shot to win the first World Series title in franchise history.

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