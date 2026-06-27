MLB Insider Expects Padres to Make Surprise Trade Ahead of Deadline

The MLB trade deadline is a little over a month away, and to no one's surprise, the San Diego Padres are expected to be very active.

Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller has built a reputation for making blockbuster moves at the trade deadline, and this year could be more of the same.

While the odds of the Padres pulling off another Mason Miller-like blockbuster deal this year may not be as high, they are still expected to be active in the market, especially depending on the status of their injured players.

MLB insider Mark Feinsand was asked to predict the Padrs' trade deadline, and believes one thing is certain: San Diego will make some type of move before the deadline, and it probably will be a surprise to just about everyone.

"The only thing I feel good predicting: There will be at least one Padres move between now and Aug. 3 that none of us saw coming," he wrote for MLB.com.

The specific move Preller makes will likely depend on the statuses of right-handed pitchers Joe Musgrove and Nick Pivetta, as Feinsand points out. If Preller doesn't have to add to the rotation, he'll have more resources to use elsewhere.

"He's going to do something by the Deadline, but I won't even try to predict it. That said, keep an eye on the health of Joe Musgrove and Nick Pivetta as August approaches," Feinsand wrote. "If they're healthy, it will allow Preller to focus on the offense. If they're not, then the rotation will be a focus (a Seth Lugo reunion, perhaps?)."

It's become almost a guarantee that Preller will mix up the team at the midseason mark. The fact that they've won four straight games against the best teams in the National League should only further that idea.

The Padres have been linked to a handful of players ahead of the trade deadline, including closer Aroldis Chapman, starting pitchers Tarik Skubal and Freddy Peralta and their former infielder Luis Arráez, among others.

Health and Trades Could Define Padres Outlook

It'll be interesting to see how Preller operates this season. As things stand, the Padres hold a wild-card spot in the crowded National League race.

The Padres got off to a strong start before falling down to earth over the last month. However, they're starting to play great baseball again, sweeping the Atlanta Braves and taking the series opener against the Dodgers.

The Padres have an aging core, which could make Preller act now to try to win with this roster.

However, the team also has a depleted farm system, which could make it difficult for Preller to wheel and deal like he usually does.

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