Padres Roundup: SD Officially Releases 17 Players, AJ Preller on Mason Miller Trade Talks, More
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The San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks, 5-1, on Thursday evening and improved to 60-56 on the year.
They remain one game back of Arizona for the final wild-card spot in the National League.
In other news, the Padres recently completed a massive roster overhaul that cut 17 different players from the Padres organization. Of the roster casualties, there were 10 pitchers, three infielders, three catchers and an outfielder.
In trade deadline news, president of baseball operations AJ Preller opened up on just how close his team was to flipping Mason Miller at the trade deadline. It is safe to say that things are looking much brighter in San Diego than they were earlier this summer, but the Reaper was a key part of swirling trade rumors as the Padres fell under .500.
"With any one of our players, it's a very clear bar. We're gonna listen at all times to any conversation that a team wants to bring up," Preller said. "Ultimately, it's a high bar for all of our players, and I think for us, we had to be in a spot where you're going to be open to, 'How do you improve the team and the organization? What's the best path?'"
It is also difficult to discuss the recent trade deadline without mentioning the Los Angeles Dodgers and their blockbuster deal to acquire two-time Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal from the Detroit Tigers. Although many around the baseball world believe that the moves of the defending champions are for the detriment of the league, Preller refused to say that the divisional foes are ruining the sport.
"You kind of expect that a lot of teams in our division, especially the Dodgers, are going to improve every single year. Personally, when you have great teams and you have great players, it just raises the bar of other people and other players and other teams," Preller said.
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Officially Release 17 Players From Organization in Major Overhaul
How Close Were Padres to Trading Mason Miller at Deadline? AJ Preller Answers
Padres' AJ Preller Refuses to Say Dodgers Are Ruining Baseball
How the Padres Helped the Dodgers Land Tarik Skubal
Padres Reliever Loses House in Spokane Fire, Has GoFundMe for Donations
Padres Appear to Have Found Their Fifth Starter, Could Suddenly Have Dominant Rotation
Padres Cut Ties With 11-Year Veteran, Officially Activate Robbie Ray
Padres Tweets of the Day
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson