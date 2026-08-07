Padres Roundup: SD Officially Releases 17 Players, AJ Preller on Mason Miller Trade Talks, More

The San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks, 5-1, on Thursday evening and improved to 60-56 on the year.

They remain one game back of Arizona for the final wild-card spot in the National League.

In other news, the Padres recently completed a massive roster overhaul that cut 17 different players from the Padres organization. Of the roster casualties, there were 10 pitchers, three infielders, three catchers and an outfielder.

In trade deadline news, president of baseball operations AJ Preller opened up on just how close his team was to flipping Mason Miller at the trade deadline. It is safe to say that things are looking much brighter in San Diego than they were earlier this summer, but the Reaper was a key part of swirling trade rumors as the Padres fell under .500.

"With any one of our players, it's a very clear bar. We're gonna listen at all times to any conversation that a team wants to bring up," Preller said. "Ultimately, it's a high bar for all of our players, and I think for us, we had to be in a spot where you're going to be open to, 'How do you improve the team and the organization? What's the best path?'"

It is also difficult to discuss the recent trade deadline without mentioning the Los Angeles Dodgers and their blockbuster deal to acquire two-time Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal from the Detroit Tigers. Although many around the baseball world believe that the moves of the defending champions are for the detriment of the league, Preller refused to say that the divisional foes are ruining the sport.

"You kind of expect that a lot of teams in our division, especially the Dodgers, are going to improve every single year. Personally, when you have great teams and you have great players, it just raises the bar of other people and other players and other teams," Preller said.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Officially Release 17 Players From Organization in Major Overhaul

How Close Were Padres to Trading Mason Miller at Deadline? AJ Preller Answers

Padres' AJ Preller Refuses to Say Dodgers Are Ruining Baseball

How the Padres Helped the Dodgers Land Tarik Skubal

Padres Reliever Loses House in Spokane Fire, Has GoFundMe for Donations

Padres Appear to Have Found Their Fifth Starter, Could Suddenly Have Dominant Rotation

Padres Cut Ties With 11-Year Veteran, Officially Activate Robbie Ray

Padres Tweets of the Day

Gimme 5 🖐 pic.twitter.com/Z8czXWuDVh — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 7, 2026

The Padres have released 17 players from the organization to make room for undrafted free agents😳😳😳



Read below for information on all 17 players⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/sNGc8thSid — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) August 6, 2026

On this day in 1999, Tony Gwynn joined the 3,000-hit club 🧡 pic.twitter.com/HYSsMi1qPm — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 6, 2026

RBI HIT FOR FERMIN pic.twitter.com/39YlPslkuQ — SleeperPadres (@SleeperPadres) August 7, 2026

Nice AB by Ethan Salas pic.twitter.com/QHCCyml5fG — Giannis Auntiegotapoodle (@TooMuchMortons_) August 6, 2026

San Diego Padres free agent signing out of Winthrop, Josh Skowronski laces a single 8/6/26 Arizona Bridge League. Padres lead 7-3. pic.twitter.com/bK1QvQxLQT — TheJerryEspinoza (@JEspinoza1634) August 6, 2026

CROWN HIM pic.twitter.com/IhMPt44F3T — Lake Elsinore Storm (@Storm_Baseball) August 7, 2026

Padres president of baseball operations AJ Preller was asked if the Dodgers are ruining baseball...👀👀



His response was very interesting⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/J9aurvadX7 — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) August 6, 2026

NAME THIS LEGENDARY PADRE!



Think you know your Padres history?



⚾ Hint #1: 1976 National League Cy Young Award winner

⚾ Hint #2: Led the NL in wins

⚾ Hint #3: Three-time All-Star



Drop your guess in the comments before we reveal the answer! — SleeperPadres (@SleeperPadres) August 6, 2026

ALEX CONOVER'S TURN!!! Conover goes OPPO TACO for his first professional home run, tying the game in the bottom of the 6th!!



Season of Firsts Presented by Big 5 Sporting Goods pic.twitter.com/y30RAkLgdA — Lake Elsinore Storm (@Storm_Baseball) August 7, 2026

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X/Twitter for the latest news.