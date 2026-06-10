MLB Insider Highlights Padres 22-Year-Old as Prospect to Watch

As the San Diego Padres scour the MLB landscape for help before the Aug. 3 trade deadline, questions have emerged about which Padres prospects could be on the move between now and then.

A quick glance at the Padres' top prospect list will reveal many of the names that will surface in trade rumors this summer. But one prospect has a back story that deserves a deeper look.

Ryan Wideman yesterday



Throws out a runner at home

Hustle infield hit

Stolen base

Hustle triple



I appreciate the high effort level he possesses https://t.co/G7KeFmgK0r pic.twitter.com/5FSciToOah — Giannis Auntiegotapoodle (@TooMuchMortons_) April 25, 2026

When the Padres drafted outfielder Ryan Wideman out of Western Kentucky in the ninth round of the 2025 draft, few knew they were getting the son of a professional athlete — or a Spaniard.

Wideman, 22, has put his name on the radar with a strong season in center field at Class-A Lake Elsinore.

"In the Padres farm system, Ryan Wideman is one name to watch," MLB Network's Jon Morosi wrote.

In the Padres farm system, Ryan Wideman is one name to watch. The 22-year-old outfielder has an .895 OPS in the Cal League.



Wideman was born in Spain while his father, Tom, was playing basketball in Europe.@MLBPipeline @MLBEurope @WBSCEurope — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) June 9, 2026

Wideman slashed .324/.348/.486 in May. He stole 19 bases in 26 games, and now leads all minor leaguers with 37 steals this season.

Wideman is the son of Tom Wideman, a four-year center at Clemson University who played basketball professionally in Spain. It was there that Tom Wideman met his wife; the family moved back to Tom Wideman's home state of Georgia, where Ryan and his two brothers were raised.

Ryan Wideman goes deep in the fifth, steals his league-leading 37th base layer in the evening. pic.twitter.com/Ys54TOAT8I — MadFriars - The source for Padres Prospects news (@madfriars) June 8, 2026

Before the Padres took Wideman with the No. 99 overall pick last year, MLB Pipeline tabbed him as “one of the toolsiest and more physical college players” in the draft class.

The Padres signed Wideman to an under-slot bonus of $650,000.

3rd-rder Ryan Wideman signs w/@Padres for $650,000 (slot 99 value = $773,100). @WKU_Baseball, one of best athletes in @MLBDraft, hit .398/.466/.652 with 45 steals, plus raw power, plus-plus speed. pic.twitter.com/Rurky2WVgJ — Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) July 25, 2025

Flash-forward a year, and it's clear Wideman is knocking down the door for another promotion.

Wideman has drawn just as much attention for his defense in center field as his prowess at the plate. A team contending for the postseason might fast-track him to the big leagues just to keep his glove on the bench as a late-inning replacement.

🚨 HR ROBBERY!! 🚨 Junior @WKU_Baseball outfielder Ryan Wideman (@RyanWideman03) keeps the game alive in the 10th with this SICK CATCH robbing a HR from @VandyBoys infielder Mike Mancini. pic.twitter.com/zr6Nq0RWW0 — Prospect Dugout (@prospectdugout) April 2, 2025

Wideman was selected to represent the Padres at the "spring breakout" game in March, a prospect showcase in which the Padres played a team of Chicago Cubs prospects at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona.

There, Wideman made a highlight-reel catch in deep center field to rob Cubs prospect Pedro Ramirez of extra bases.

Ryan Wideman, what a catch! 🤯



The @Padres' No. 9 prospect goes airborne in center to take away extra bases at Spring Breakout: pic.twitter.com/NceNSvcYMq — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) March 22, 2026

Catcher Ethan Salas might be the only Top 100 prospect in the Padres' system, but once again it appears president of baseball operations AJ Preller is unearthing valuable youngsters.

If Wideman isn't deemed a part of the Padres' future with center fielder Jackson Merrill already signed to a long-term contract extension, he should fit in nicely somewhere outside of San Diego — someday.

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