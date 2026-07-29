MLB Insider Has Unfortunate Xander Bogaerts Trade Update for Padres

With the Aug. 3 MLB trade deadline rapidly approaching, few teams are drawing as much attention as the San Diego Padres.

The Padres are right at .500 and sit 1.5 games back in the crowded National League wild-card race. With a lackluster starting rotation, the Padres could certainly benefit from trading for a viable starter or two.

However, the cost for a couple of reliable starters could be great, as teams across the league have their eyes on star closer Mason Miller.

Miller has been lights-out this season with a sub-1.00 ERA and 27 saves and has three years of club control remaining after this season.

"When you look at teams that would want Mason Miller: the Mariners, the Yankees, the Pirates," ESPN's Jeff Passan said on Sources Tell Jeff Passan. "They have starting pitching."

Even if the Padres decide to deal Miller, it doesn't necessarily imply that they are selling out on any hopes for postseason success this season.

A great closer is more of a luxury item when a team's starting rotation is as bad as the Padres' has been this year. If the Mariners, Yankees, Pirates or any other club has starting pitching to offer, the 2026 Padres could improve even if it means getting rid of this year's best player.

On the other hand, the Padres could lessen the return and potentially send Miller away with one of his teammates, signaling more of a retooling.

Xander Bogaerts has seven years and over $175 million remaining on his contract. The 33-year-old's play has been a massive disappointment for the Padres, and offloading his salary to another team would be a welcomed opportunity.

Passan, however, has his doubts.

"The Padres would love to attach [Bogaerts' contract] to any Mason Miller trade. That's not going to happen. No one's going to take on that deal," Passan said.

"Unless the Padres help chip in and pay that down, that's about as unmovable as a contract you can have."

Bogaerts had a strong first season in San Diego following signing his 11-year deal, but has seen his numbers decline each season since. In 2026, he's batting just .218 with nine home runs and 38 RBIs.

“Keep working,” Bogaerts said in late July after being dropped to eighth in the batting order. “That’s all I’ve got to say: Keep trusting and keep working.”

The Padres will likely be handcuffed to Bogaerts for the foreseeable future, but an in-demand trading piece could help the Padres get out of their massive commitment to a declining star one day.

It likely won't be this week, though.

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