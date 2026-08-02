Padres Add Former Angels, Phillies Pitcher Ahead of Trade Deadline

The San Diego Padres signed pitcher right-handed Hans Crouse to a minor league contract and assigned him to Triple-A El Paso, according to his official transactions log.

Crouse, 27, was released from his minor league contract with the Baltimore Orioles earlier this week. In 24 games with the Norfolk Tides, the O's top farm team, he was 3-2 with a 4.44 ERA in 26.1 innings. He struck out 29 batters and walked 12 out of the Tides' bullpen while allowing opponents to hit .224 off him.

Crouse has 27 games of MLB experience, including 25 with the Angels in 2024. He went 4-3 with a 2.84 ERA in 25 games out of the Halos' bullpen that season. He struck out 34 batters in 25.1 innings while limiting opponents to a .161 average.

It's the second time in as many days the Padres have signed a reliever with MLB experience to a minor league contract.

Right-hander J.P. France, who was recently released by the Houston Astros, joined the Padres on a minor league deal Saturday.

The timing of the two moves increases speculation that Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller will deal from his bullpen surplus before Monday's 3 p.m. PT trade deadline. The Padres have been linked in published reports to trade talks involving multiple relief pitchers.

If the Padres were worried about having enough experienced arms in the bullpen in case one or more major league relievers were traded, Crouse and France might help alleviate those concerns.

The possibility could have at least enticed Crouse, an Orange County native, to sign with a Southern California team.

Crouse brings an unorthodox delivery to get the most out of his 93-mph two-seamer. He also throws a slider and a changeup, per Statcast.

For all his success with the Angels in 2024, it was derailed by a torn lat muscle in April 2025, when he was pitching for the Angels' Triple-A affiliate. He was released shortly thereafter.

Originally drafted by the Texas Rangers in the second round of the 2017 draft, Crouse was ultimately dealt at the 2021 trade deadline to the Phillies in a package for pitcher Spencer Howard.

Crouse got into two games with the Phillies in 2021, then spent most of the next three seasons in the minors before getting back to MLB with the Angels.

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