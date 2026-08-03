Padres Appear to Have Made Decision on Mason Miller Trade Ahead of Deadline

The San Diego Padres have been one of the most talked-about teams across the baseball world as the Aug. 3 trade deadline approaches.

The big question around the Padres has been whether the team would trade star closer Mason Miller. Miller has been placed in trade rumors due to the team underperforming this year, mixed with the Padres having a lack of quality prospects in the farm system.

The asking price for Miller has reportedly been high, with numerous opposing teams looking elsewhere for bullpen help. Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller hasn't wanted to trade Miller, but if a godfather offer were presented, the possibility could arise.

The New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners had been linked with Miller, among other teams, but nobody appears to have wanted to give up what San Diego has asked for.

And with just a day left until the trade deadline, the Padres' plan with Miller has seemed to come together.

According to MLB insider Alden Gonzalez of ESPN, the Padres have decided to not trade Miller, barring anything unforeseen.

"Don't expect another Miller blockbuster," Gonzalez wrote. "Things can change quickly this time of year, especially with A.J. Preller, but at this point, according to teams in the market for relievers, it would be a shock if the San Diego Padres traded Mason Miller before Monday's deadline."

While the rumors around Miller were fun for the baseball world to think about, the likelihood of him being moved always seemed low. Preller paid a heavy price for the closer last year, including sending out top prospect Leo De Vries, so moving him this quickly would have taken a lot.

Miller has also expressed a desire to remain with the Padres, and it's not easy to replace a bullpen piece like him. But the Padres could always look to trade Miller over the offseason, when teams have more control over contract situations and payroll.

Insider Jon Heyman also echoed the same reporting as Gonzalez, throwing cold water on the trade rumors around Miller.

"I do believe Mason Miller will end up staying," he said.

“I do believe Mason Miller will end up staying [with the Padres past the Trade Deadline]...”



- @JonHeyman on #MLBCentral pic.twitter.com/1eFFWTA7Zr — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) July 31, 2026

Same with Padres insider Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune, all but ending the Miller trade rumors.

"The likelihood of closer Mason Miller being traded was never high, and it has seemingly been entirely extinguished as the team has played better in July," Acee wrote.

Miller has been the best bullpen arm this season, with the right-hander even getting some Cy Young buzz earlier this year. Overall, Miller has registered a 0.76 ERA over 45 appearances, with the star recording 28 saves in 29 chances.

The Padres are looking to add to the roster, with Miller being a key cog in the machine this year. San Diego could look to sell a few other players, but for now, the star closer will almost crtainly remain with the Padres for the remainder of the year.

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