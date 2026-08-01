Padres Add Veteran Astros Pitcher Days Before Trade Deadline

The San Diego Padres added pitching depth two days before the trade deadline, reportedly signing longtime Houston Astros pitcher J.P. France to a minor league contract, per Chandler Rome of The Athletic.

France, 31, allowed six runs in three appearances out of the Astros' bullpen this season before he was released from his minor league contract Thursday.

J.P. France is headed to the Padres on a minor-league deal. https://t.co/FNd5sCXQvw — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) August 1, 2026

The right-hander was 1-3 with a 3.72 ERA in 29 games (one start) with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, the Astros' Triple-A affiliate.

While it's only a minor league contract for a pitcher who's made 10 appearances over the last three MLB seasons, the deal is intriguing for a couple reasons.

Start with the timing.

The Padres have been linked in published reports to trade talks involving multiple relief pitchers. Signing France adds major league experience to their stash of relief pitchers on a (presumably) low-cost, low-risk move.

While the Padres might have been interested in France regardless of the nature of their trade talks, the timing at least raises an eyebrow.

France's stats at Triple-A this season suggest he could be a viable option in a pinch. His small-sample results notwithstanding, his average fastball velocity is effectively unchanged from a year ago.

In 2025, France went 1-0 with a 2.25 ERA in two games (four innings) with the Astros. It was his first season back on the mound after missing much of much of 2024 due to shoulder surgery and the ensuing rehab.

Even before the injury, France wasn't a flamethrower. At his best, he's a ground-ball machine, using a mix of fastballs, offspeed pitches and relying on superior command to induce weak contact.

The Astros are in the middle of a playoff hunt themselves and ostensibly ran out of patience with their 2018 draft pick.

France's best season was 2021, when he went 11-6 with a 3.83 ERA in 24 games (23 starts). France filled a valuable role as a rookie for the defending World Series champions, but couldn't recapture the magic in 2024.

The Padres might have innings available for France in their major league bullpen down the stretch. They might not; the truth could depend quite a bit on the next 48 hours.

Either way, France is an option now, one of many for a Padres bullpen that could look a lot different come Tuesday.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X/Twitter for the latest news.