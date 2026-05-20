Padres Announce Lineup for Huge Series Finale vs Dodgers

The San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers are squaring off in what is bound to be an intense series finale on Wednesday at Petco Park.

The National League West rivals met for the first time this season in a three-game series that began Monday with a Padres win. The Dodgers tied it up with a victory on Tuesday.

The title of first place has gone back and forth between both squads, and Wednesday's game will decide who becomes the leader of the division and also earns the series win.

Tuesday's matchup was a tough 5-4 loss for the Padres, who lost the game in the ninth inning off a go-ahead sacrifice fly from Dodgers outfielder Andy Pages.

Mason Miller earned his first loss as a Padre, giving up the winning run (thought it was unearned). It was an uncharacteristic performance from San Diego's closer, who also committed the first error of his career when threw away the ball in what should have been a pickoff at first base.

Dodgers pinch-runner Alex Call was able to reach third because of Miller's errant throw, leading to the final run from LA in the ninth.

The Padres will look to regain some confidence and momentum with a win on Wednesday.

Padres Starting Lineup

Fernando Tatis Jr., 2B Miguel Andujar, DH Gavin Sheets, 1B Manny Machado, 3B Xander Bogaerts, SS Jackson Merrill, CF Nick Castellanos, RF Ramón Laureano, LF Freddy Fermin, C

Laureano is back in the lineup in left field, while Ty France is on the bench. It's the same top seven as the first two games, while Fermin is getting his second straight start at catcher.

Padres vs Dodgers Pitching Matchup on Wednesday

The pitching matchups throughout the rivalry series at Petco Park have been great. The trend continues in Wednesday's series finale with Padres right-hander Randy Vásquez on the mound, who is 5-1 on the season.

Vásquez is sporting a 2.68 ERA with 45 strikeouts across 50.1 innings pitched (nine starts) in 2026. The right-hander entered spring without a permanent role in the rotation, but has emerged as one of the most dependable arms for the Padres this season.

Opposite Vásquez is Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani, who is 3-2 with a 0.82 ERA across 44 innings pitched (seven starts) thus far this year. Ohtani is a Cy Young candidate and has shown just how elite he can be on the hill.

How to Watch Padres vs Dodgers on Wednesday

First pitch for Padres vs. Dodgers on Wednesday, May 20 is 5:40 p.m. PT/8:40 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Padres.TV and in the MLB app.

The Padres announced that games will also be available via cable on the following channels:

Cox (Channel 83)

DirecTV (Channel 694-3)

AT&T Uverse (Channel 781 or 1781)

Spectrum (Channel 305 or 443)

Games will be broadcast on the radio on 97.3 The Fan (in English) and XEMO 860 (in Spanish).

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X/Twitter for the latest news