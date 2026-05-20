Dodgers Suddenly Have Secret Weapon Against Padres Star Mason Miller

The Los Angeles Dodgers were able to steal a win from the San Diego Padres in the second game of the teams' three-game series. After going down early, Los Angeles battled back to tie the game at four, where the score stayed for multiple innings.

But in the top of the ninth inning, the Dodgers finally broke through to take the lead. Outfielder Andy Pages broke the tie on a nine-pitch at-bat that ended in him him driving in the winning run on a sacrifice fly.

However, what made this so special was that it came off Padres star closer Mason Miller, who has been almost unhittable this season. For Pages to deliver in this moment against someone like Miller shows just how far he has come this season.

After the game, the Dodgers' rising star spoke on the matchup against Miller, exuding tons of confidence regarding the situation.

“I felt good hitting against him, and more so when the runner advanced to third,” Pages said in Spanish after the game. “In my mind, I never thought he was gonna strike me out or dominate me. I was 100% certain I was gonna move the ball forward.”

Andy Pages on his game-winning at-bat against Mason Miller:



“In my mind, I never thought he was gonna strike me out or dominate me. I was 100 percent certain I was gonna move the ball forward.”



All-time confidence from the Dodgers' 25-year-old star.pic.twitter.com/LnL6Zbk5gX — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) May 20, 2026

Pages has been one of the better surprises for the Dodgers this year, emerging as a potential All-Star for the team. His development and growth have been a needed commodity for Los Angeles, and it showed once again in this big moment.

Miller has been so good this season that he has been discussed in Cy Young conversations as a relief pitcher. The right-hander is also one of the hardest throwers in the league, making this at-bat from Pages even more impressive.

The pure patience and determination from Pages at the plate was incredible, and he proved that the team could trust him in the biggest of moments.

“There were some pitches he threw 102 and I fouled them off, and I saw them well," Pages said. "In that moment that’s when I had the confidence to tell myself that he didn’t have a chance.”

Freddie Freeman, who's been around the game for as long as anyone in MLB, was in awe after Pages' at-bat.

“It was one of the greatest at-bats I’ve ever seen in person, and I’ve been playing a long time. That at-bat was incredible,” Freeman said to reporters after the game. “To hit 95 [mph] is hard, to hit 100 is even harder, to hit 102 is even probably the hardest thing to do. And to foul off 102s back to back, sliders at 87, 88 — one of the best at-bats I’ve ever seen.”

While this was just a regular-season game — and an early one at that — the Padres had taken back control of the National League West. A loss for the Dodgers would have pushed them 1.5 games back of San Diego, but now, Los Angeles reclaimed control of the division.

The two sides will look to take the rubber match on Wednesday evening, with the winner holding sole possession of first place. First pitch is scheduled for 5:40 p.m. PT/8:40 p.m. ET from Petco Park in San Diego.

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