Padres Announce Mason Miller News on Trade Deadline Day

The San Diego Padres have been one of the more talked-about teams across baseball as the MLB trade deadline nears.

With the trade deadline expiring Monday at 3 p.m. PT, the Padres' front office has been searching for ways to improve the roster. One rumor that has circulated is that the Padres could look to trade star closer Mason Miller.

But those rumors have been all but shut down, with the Padres likely to keep the relief pitcher.

However, the Padres did announce some exciting news regarding Miller, revealing that he's been named the National League Reliever of the Month for July.

True to it, not new to it. pic.twitter.com/pX8NDSdhDU — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 3, 2026

Padres' Mason Miller Wins National League Reliever of the Month

Miller made 11 appearances in July, posting a 0.82 ERA while recording seven saves. The right-hander continued his dominance on the mound for the Padres, holding down the back end of the bullpen.

San Diego has seen Miller take his game to a new level this year, with the right-hander easily becoming the best reliever in baseball. Having Miller has allowed the Padres to build one of the game's best bullpens.

Miller gives the Padres a true shut down arm for late-game situations. Come the postseason, opposing teams won't want to see Miller come out of the bullpen in a close game, giving the Padres a major advantage.

Mason Miller Trade Rumors

While the Padres aren't likely to trade Miller at the deadline, the team could always pivot to moving him over the offseason. Interested teams will have more control over contracts and salary situations come the winter, increasing the chance of Miller possibly being moved.

San Diego has held a massive asking price for the star closer in any trade talks the front office has held. The Padres sent out a large haul a year ago to land Miller from the Athletics, which included former top prospect Leo De Vries.

Moving Miller now would have essentially been this team waving the white flag on the 2026 season, as the Padres are much better with him in the bullpen. San Diego wants to compete for a playoff spot, and if they can make the dance, they know anything can happen.

The Padres will be looking to make other moves, including adding more starting pitching help and potentially more offense. This team has a solid foundation across the roster, and with a few more tweaks, they could be a force to deal with down the stretch.

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