Padres' Mason Miller Linked to Rival Dodgers Ahead of Trade Deadline

San Diego Padres closer Mason Miller has been in trade rumors over the last few weeks, leading to speculation that a deal could happen.

Some around baseball have pushed back on the idea of the Padres trading Miller just one year after giving up the farm to land him from the Athletics. But given that the Padres don't have a strong farm system or controllable starting pitching, Miller would be their best trade chip.

The All-Star closer has put together an incredible season so far, posting a 0.79 ERA over 45.2 innings pitched, while recording 28 saves in 28 chances.

The right-hander has expressed interest in staying with the Padres, but he understands that it's a business at the end of the day. Miller has been linked to a few teams ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline, with the New York Yankees, Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates being the known interested squads.

But there have been a few other surprise teams mentioned who could get involved in the trade sweepstakes. One of them is the rival Los Angeles Dodgers, who were surprisingly mentioned as a fit by The Athletic. The other teams listed were the Yankees and Brewers.

While the Padres would never trade Miller to the Dodgers, ironically, Los Angeles has the prospects who could entice San Diego to make a deal for the closer. Given the plethora of pitching and outfield talent that the Dodgers have in the system, the Padres could get a haul in a Miller trade with LA.

Fans in San Diego wouldn't be happy if Miller were traded, but especially not to the rivals up the freeway. The rivalry between the two teams has grown over the years, and there's no package the Dodgers could put together that would convince San Diego to give the Dodgers the best cloer in baseball.

At this point, it seems unlikely that the Padres will trade Miller, barring a godfather-type offer coming their way. San Diego has gotten themselves right back into the playoff race in the National League, and having Miller in the bullpen gives them a significantly better chance to win.

Padres president of baseball A.J. Preller wants to be a buyer, and with the team's on-field play, he seems to be getting his wish. But how the Padres approach the deadline in terms of which players to target remains a mystery at this point.

One thing, however, is certain: Mason Miller isn't going to be a Dodger come Aug. 4.

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