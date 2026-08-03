Padres Announce One More Surprise Trade, Acquire Veteran Pitcher From Pirates

The San Diego Padres made one more addition that flew under the radar. before Major League Baseball's trade deadline.

The Padres announced the acquisition of right-handed pitcher Hunter Stratton from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for right-hander Andrew Moore.

We have acquired RHP Hunter Stratton from the Pittsburgh Pirates for RHP Andrew Moore. — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 3, 2026

The Padres acquired right-handed pitcher Casey Mize and infielder Gage Workman from the Detroit Tigers. They also added left-handed pitcher Robbie Ray from the San Francisco Giants.

President of baseball operations clearly wanted to shore up his pitching staff, and he did exactly that on deadline day.

Who is Hunter Stratton?

Stratton, 29, has appeared in three games at the MLB level this season — two with the Pirates and one with the Atlanta Braves.

Overall, he's allowed two runs over 3.1 innings for a 5.40 ERA. He has three strikeouts and zero walks allowed.

Across 28 appearances at Triple-A this season between the two organizations, he has a 3.31 ERA over 32.2 innings with 33 strikeouts to 19 walks.

Stratton was drafted by the Pirates in the 16th round of the 2017 MLB Draft. He made his MLB debut with Pittsburgh in 2023.

Overall, across 62 appearances at the major league level, he has a 3.88 ERA. He's struck out 62 while walking 17 over 72 innings of work.

The Padres optioned Stratton to Triple-A after acquiring him. He'll serve as minor league pitching depth.

Who is Andrew Moore?

Moore, 26, was acquired by the Padres last year for utility man Connor Joe in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds

Across 20 apperances at Double-A San Antonio this year, he had a 1.85 ERA with 24 strikeouts over 24.1 innings.

Across 10 appearances at Triple-A El Paso this year, he had a 6.14 ERA with 19 strikeouts over 14.2 innings.

Padres Transfer Jason Adam to 60-Day Injured List

In order to make room for Stratton on the 40-man roster, right-handed pitcher Jason Adam was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

Adam is continuing to recover from a right shoulder injury and isn't expected to return until late August or September.

“We’ve got to knock the last little bit out just to keep it from coming back,” Adam said last week. “Again, they won’t give you a hard timeline. You kind of show up day to day, read the symptoms and base it off that. But every day is getting better, so hopefully I can stack a couple days where I come in and feel nothing, and then we can launch more.”

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