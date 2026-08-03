Padres Acquire Casey Mize, More in Blockbuster Trade Deadline Buzzer Beater

The San Diego Padres have made another pitching addition ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

In the final moments before expiration, the Padres have acquired right-hander Casey Mize from the Detroit Tigers. Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller made it a point to add more pitching help at the deadline, and he's made it happen.

Casey Mize to Padres — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 3, 2026

According to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Padres also acquired infielder Gage Workman.

What Did the Padres Give Up for Casey Mize?

The Padres tried top prospects Kash Mayfield and Jackson Wolf for Mize and Workman.

Padres get Casey Mize and

Gage Workman from Tigers for

Kash Mayfield and Jackson Wolf. — Kevin Acee (@sdutKevinAcee) August 3, 2026

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