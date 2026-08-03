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Padres Acquire Casey Mize, More in Blockbuster Trade Deadline Buzzer Beater

The Padres have loaded up with starting pitcher depth.
Matt Levine|
Jun 29, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Casey Mize (12) pitches against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Jun 29, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Casey Mize (12) pitches against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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San Diego PadresDetroit Tigers

The San Diego Padres have made another pitching addition ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

In the final moments before expiration, the Padres have acquired right-hander Casey Mize from the Detroit Tigers. Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller made it a point to add more pitching help at the deadline, and he's made it happen.

According to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Padres also acquired infielder Gage Workman.

What Did the Padres Give Up for Casey Mize?

The Padres tried top prospects Kash Mayfield and Jackson Wolf for Mize and Workman.

This story will be updated (refresh the page for the fully updated article)...

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Matt Levine
MATT LEVINE

Matt earned a Master of Science degree in Sport Management from Louisiana State University in 2021. He was born and raised in the Los Angeles area, covering all Southern California sports in his career.

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